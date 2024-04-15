Below Deck’s Barbie Pascual gets support from Dylan Pierre De Villiers and Ben Willoughby amid show drama

Barbie Pascual has struggled all season long on Below Deck thanks to butting heads with Fraser Olender.

The interior drama has been high since day one because of Barbie and Cat Baugh.

Things didn’t improve after Cat left with Fraser and Xandi Olivier clashing with Barbie.

Not everyone was anti-Barbie, though, as Below Deck spoilers revealed that Chef Anthony Iracane feels bad for her and tries to help the stew.

Ahead of a new episode where Barbie’s future is in question, two other Below Deck stars are showing her love.

Bosun Ben Willoughby and Deckhand Dylan Pierre De Villiers have nothing but love for Barbie.

Below Deck’s Dylan Pierre De Villiers gushes over Barbie Pascual journey

Taking to Instagram, Dylan shared a carousel of photos and videos of him with Barbie. Some were from filming, while others were from Barbie and Dylan hanging out after the show.

“From the start of this season to now has been such a journey that people watching the show only get a glimpse of. Most things don’t always get portrayed in its true light but Honestly through all the blood sweat and tears on the STD. To touring me around your home town in Miami, I have had such a good time with you,” Dylan wrote as part of his caption.

The yachtie explained he had visited Barbie in Florida and had a great time. They even commented on the Below Deck drama.

“So grateful to meet such an amazing woman🥹❤️ love you barbs.” he ended his message to the stew.

Next up was Ben who gave his fellow yachtie a shout-out on social media during her on-screen drama

Ben Willoughby shows support for Barbie Pascual during Below Deck drama with Fraser Olender

Sharing an Instagram Post the other day, Ben had much to say about Barbie. The bosun used his wit to explain his feelings in an Instagram post with a picture of them on the crew’s day off.

“Barbs, Barbs, Barbs. Where do we start. When I first met you on St David I thought this girl will be trouble, but the good trouble in the sense of she’s got fire in her belly to prove people wrong, and that she did.” Ben kicked off his message.

Ben joked about the drama she caused while referring to it as life and entertaining. There was even a mention of how Ben knew Barbie could handle herself amid all the drama.

“The guests loved you each and every trip. Don’t ever change barbs 🫶🏼 maybe a career change to marathon running ? Haha,” he ended his post.

Barbie Pascual has been shown love by two of her colleagues. Below Deck fans are also sticking up for the stew – but in a different way.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Fraser was blasted by viewers for how he’s treated Barbie this season.

