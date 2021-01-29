Below Deck: Will James Hough and Elizabeth Frankini get fired?

Elizabeth and James crossed a line and will endure Captain Lee’s wrath on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fans are waiting to find out if James Hough and Elizabeth Frankini get fired from the My Seanna crew.

Despite James flirting with Ashling Lorger, and Elizabeth not having his back when chef Rachel Hargrove destroyed James at dinner, they ended the most recent episode in a guest cabin. Liz and James were already warned by chief stew Francesca Rubi and bosun Eddie Lucas that hooking up in a guest cabin without permission is not allowed.

Elizabeth’s latest move infuriated Francesca, who has basically had it with the third stew for various reasons.

The preview clip for the upcoming episode features Captain Lee Rosbach reaming out James and Elizabeth for their actions. The captain lets them know what they did could be a fineable offense.

James and Elizabeth’s Below Deck experience

In his blog, Captain Lee insinuated the stew and deckhand’s future on the Bravo show is uncertain. The famous captain already slammed Elizabeth and James in a previous post after their first guest cabin tryst.

Elizabeth has been on the chopping block for weeks. Francesca even asked Captain Lee if she could fire Liz, a move he squashed for several reasons. It was mid-season, the coronavirus pandemic was building steam, and uncertainly of a quality replacement were at the top of his list.

James, on the other hand, has been a pretty decent deckhand. Sure, he whines about the lack of partying and doesn’t always follow the rules, but James does get the job done. Although, if he continues to be rude to Izzy Wouters over her promotion, that will cause him problems.

Will Elizabeth and James get fired from Below Deck?

The cliffhanger leads fans to believe Elizabeth and James get fired.

James most likely has nothing to worry about, at least not yet. Eddie has no issues with James’ work on deck. Only a couple of charters are left, so the bosun will probably opt to keep the crew he has intact instead of roll the dice on a newbie.

Eddie has already lost two deckhands this season. Avery Russell left less than 24-hours into the first charter, and Shane Coopersmith was fired after seven episodes.

Elizabeth has a higher probability of being fired. Francesca can’t deal with her anymore. The chief stew may decide it’s better to find a new stew or be down one than deal with Liz for the remainder of the season.

It’s hard enough finding a replacement mid-charter season, much less amid the coronavirus pandemic rising. That will most certainly impact the decision to keep or fire James Hough and Elizabeth Frankini on Below Deck.

Fans should expect no firings, but the same drama with the interior for the rest of the season. Plus, of course, watching Liz and James’ boatmance go up in flames.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.