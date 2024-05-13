Below Deck spoilers: Dylan strips down in steamy game of Truth or Dare with charter guests

Below Deck Season 11 gets super steamy with a new group of charter guests who expect top-notch service.

The current season of Below Deck is winding down with the eighth charter getting underway.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the bougie guests will make the crew earn their tip as the drama between Paris Fields and Chef Nick Tatlock heats up.

Now, Below Deck fans have been given another sneak peek that shows Dylan Pierre De Villiers getting a little too chummy with the guests.

The new group features some very good-looking women, something Ben Willoughby comments on multiple times, upsetting Sunny Marquis.

However, it’s not Ben who begins to cross the line but rather Dylan.

Dylan Pierre De Villiers strips down for Truth or Dare game with Below Deck charter guests

In the latest preview video, Ben heads to bed, leaving Dylan working the late shift. The younger female charter guests hit the hot tub while talking to Dylan.

When one of the guests brings up playing Truth or Dare, Dylan goes all in on a dare. The ladies seem to like this a lot and order him to do a little strip tease.

However, Dylan doesn’t take it all off because the guests say he can just take off his shirt. The deckhand happily obliges.

Dylan attempts to channel his inner Chippendale dancer but definitely misses the mark. It doesn’t bother the guests at all as they cheer him on.

Will Dylan cross the line on Below Deck?

Via his confessional, Dylan admits he knows what he’s doing probably isn’t the best idea. Dylan keeps going with the dare, even as he admits Captain Kerry Titheradge wouldn’t be too happy with Dylan’s actions.

There’s no question Dylan wants to hook up with one of the guests. Instead of putting the moves on one of them, Dylan simply gets the ladies’ Instagram info so they can meet up after the charter ends.

We can’t help but wonder what Captain Kerry will think of Dylan’s little strip tease – although he didn’t seem to have a problem with Fraser Olender’s charter guest New Year’s Eve kiss, which you can read about here.

Only a couple of episodes remain in Below Deck Season 11. The good news is that Below Deck Season 12 has been confirmed, and a couple of Season 11 alums are slated to return.

Be sure to tune in and find out what happens next with Dylan and the charter guests.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.