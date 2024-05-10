Below Deck spoilers: Sunny stands her ground, bougie charter guests, and Paris calls out Chef Nick

Below Deck may be nearing the end of Season 11, but that doesn’t mean the drama is subsiding.

Things get pretty tense between Paris Fields and Chef Nick Tatlock, which will likely last the rest of the season.

Sunny Marquis can’t seem to quit Ben Willoughby either, as Below Deck viewers saw on the most recent episode.

Despite Ben calling things off with Sunny for an attempt at a second chance with Camille Lamb, Sunny still hooked up with him on a crew night out.

Thanks to Bravo dropping a sneak peek, Below Deck fans see the aftermath and the new bougie charter guests.

Oh yes. The second to last charter will test the St. David crew perhaps even more than RHONY alum Jill Zarin did.

Sunny stands her ground and bougie charter guests arrive

The morning after the crew night out, Ben and Sunny are happy. During a deck team meeting, Ben even cozies up to Sunny as they discuss the upcoming charter.

However, things get tense when the charter guests arrive, and Ben keeps commenting on the hot ladies. Sunny tells him she’s fine, but there’s no question that it’s awkward.

Via her confessional, though, Sunny stands by her chemistry with Ben. The deckhand totally sees the real Ben, but that so isn’t stopping her from defending their boatmance.

Meanwhile, Captain Kerry Titheradge goes around the yacht to ensure it’s spotless since the guests also own one. It’s easy to see the guests have high standards as Fraser Olender gives them a tour of St. David.

Later in the galley, Nick clashes with Fraser Olender over plates, and that’s just the beginning of the drama the chef brings.

Below Deck’s Paris calls out Chef Nick

The next preview teases that tension mounts between Nick and Paris after the beach picnic.

These two already butted heads in the most recent episode because of his attitude. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Nick was blasted by Below Deck fans over his ego and behavior.

Back to Paris. This week, she took to her Instagram Stories to give insight into the fight featured in the preview that called out Nick.

Paris shared a video from the beach picnic, where the drama goes down, writing, “For context Just before receiving the guests lunch filled with water. Ice had melted and the sushi was swimming lol Thanks chef Nick. Next time use a eski.”

Be sure to tune into Below Deck to find out how Captain Kerry has to defuse the beach drama involving Nick and Paris.

Only two charters remain in Below Deck Season 11. However, Bravo shared some good news about Below Deck Season 12. You can read all about it here.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.