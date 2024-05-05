Jill Zarin claims ‘nobody would’ve watched’ Below Deck if not for her ahead of The Goat stint

Jill Zarin has once again spoken out to defend her actions on Below Deck following a slew of backlash.

It’s been a couple of weeks since Jill’s charter ended, but as she prepares for her next reality TV gig, she’s bringing up Below Deck.

This time, though, The Real Housewives of New York City alum has placed the blame on Bravo as well as the St. David crew.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jill also blames Chief Stew Fraser Olender for her trip being a disaster.

While that hasn’t changed, she has revealed how the network is at fault, as well as how the crew used her for ratings.

Oh yes, Jill has taken aim at Below Deck just in time for her new show, The GOAT, to premiere.

Jill Zarin claims ‘nobody would’ve watched’ Below Deck if not for her

During an appearance on Jeff Lewis’ talk show, Jeff Lewis Live, Jill brought up her Below Deck appearance.

Jill reiterated the food was bad, thanks to Chef Anthony Iracane. She shared they were hungry all the time because the food was late and cold.

“We didn’t eat. And if I was a little cranky, well, it could be ’cause I was starving, and I kept on asking for an apple or a piece of fruit, and nobody would give me an apple,” she stated.

Below Deck, viewers thought the tip was low because of how demanding Jill was, but she revealed to Jeff that she added an extra $6,000 to the tip. The reality TV star regrets doing that for sure after hearing what some of the crew said in their confessionals.

“You know what? They did it for ratings, and they got it. Look at them. Everyone’s talking about that episode, and no one’s even talking about it the whole year,” Jill shared, adding, “Nobody would’ve watched it.”

The RHONY alum admitted that Fraser has sent her text messages since her episodes hit Bravo airwaves.

Jill also blames Bravo for not having toiletries in the bathrooms like she asked Barbie Pascual because the network didn’t want to pay to promote the brands. The request made Jill look demanding when it’s a normal thing to have on a luxury yacht.

Even though she’s still talking about Below Deck, Jill is ready for people to see her new show.

What is The GOAT?

In her interview with Jeff, Jill shared that The GOAT will be her redemption after all the Below Deck backlash. The GOAT is a new reality TV show premiering on Amazon Feevee on Thursday, May 9.

Comedian Daniel Tosh brings together 14 reality TV stars to compete to earn the title of The GOAT of reality TV and a cash prize. The cast also includes Bravo stars Kristen Doute from The Valley and Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset.

New episodes will drop every Thursday until a winner is crowned on June 27, with one competitor taking home $200,000.

Jill Zarin has called out Below Deck and the yachties for using her for ratings while also maintaining the experience, which was not a good one on many levels.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.