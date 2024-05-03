Below Deck spoilers: Chef Nick insults Paris, Sunny and Ben awkwardness, and Fraser’s crush

Chef Nick Tatlock has just arrived on Below Deck, but he’s already making waves with two crew members.

Bravo has given Below Deck fans a first look at the next episode.

We have to say the footage further proves that primary guest Alex and his group are seriously the nicest charter guests ever.

Alex has the sweetest chat with Captain Kerry Titheradge. It was such a pleasure to see after some of the guests have been awful on St. David.

While the guests are cool, more drama is brewing with the crew especially after Ben Willoughby called things off with Sunny Marquis.

Barbie Pascual tries to figure out her situation after her behavior toward Kyle Stille over fear of what her father will think.

Sunny and Ben make it awkward on Below Deck

The preview video features Ben trying to help Sunny repair a chair in a very cringeworthy moment. This comes after she ignores him in the crew mess earlier that morning.

Via her confessional, Sunny says things are very awkward with them now that they are no longer hooking up, and yes, that’s quite apparent. Even when Kyle chats about his Barbie situation, Ben and Sunny are just awkwardly there.

Meanwhile, Barbie rethinks her feelings for Kyle in a good way. However, that doesn’t stop her from being hot and cold toward the deckhand.

In her confessional, Barbie finally says what we have all been thinking. There’s nothing wrong with what’s happening between Barbie and Kyle because [hello!], they are adults.

Nonetheless, she still seems confused about what to do about Kyle because of her father.

Chef Nick doesn’t make a great impression on Below Deck

Captain Kerry has been impressed with Chef Nick so far. But Fraser Olender and Paris Fields are not so impressed with the new chef.

The chief stew isn’t thrilled when Nick doesn’t garnish the plate properly. When Paris brings it up to Nick, per Fraser, she gets shut down.

Things get worse between Paris and Nick when he insults her for putting so much mayonnaise on her wrap. Nick alluded to her getting fat, which does not sit well with Paris.

Paris calls him “weird as f**k” in her confessional. Later, he gives her even more creepy vibes after saying he used to be fat and hot.

All of this, plus, Fraser’s totally crushing on Steven and mutters about the guest all over the boat. The crush is totally mutual, though, because Steven doesn’t hide his lust for Fraser when speaking to his friends.

It’s all leading to a big moment for Fraser, so tune in.

In other Below Deck news, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, a major feud is brewing between Ben and Barbie that also involves Paris and Below Deck Med alum Natalya Scudder.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.