Below Deck Season 9 reunion: Here’s everything we know so far

Below Deck Season 9 is almost over and the only episode left is the coveted reunion special. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Season 9 finale has aired. Now it’s time for fans to focus on the reunion show.

As always, fans are looking forward to seeing what the crew has to say after watching the season play out on-screen. Below Deck reunion shows are not guaranteed to happen. Below Deck Meditteranean Season 4 did not have a reunion show.

That is not the case with Below Deck Season 9. The reunion show has already been filmed.

Season 9 has brought a lot of mixed feelings from Below Deck viewers. Even Captain Lee Rosbach has had strong feelings about Season 9, calling it a tough one. It will be interesting to see what the My Seanna crew says when they reunite again.

When is the Below Deck Season 9 reunion, and who attended it?

The Below Deck Season 9 reunion will air on Monday, February 7 at 8/7c on Bravo. Andy Cohen returns as host of the crew gathering, which is once again a virtual event.

Captain Lee, chef Rachel Hargrove, first-officer Eddie Lucas, chief stew Heather Chase, Fraser Olender, Rayna Lindsey, and Wes O’Dell will be at the reunion show. Stews Jessica Albert and Kaylee Milligan will each join briefly. Kaylee and Jess are not there the entire time because they are each only on the show for part of the season.

Lead deckhand Jake Foulger revealed last month that he was not at the Below Deck Season 9 reunion show.

What can Below Deck fans expect from the Season 9 reunion show?

Rayna has called the reunion show boring, saying producers didn’t want any of the Heather racial slur drama to be discussed. It may not be talked about how Rayna wanted, but Andy will certainly address the subject.

The way Rayna treated Wes during the Season 9 finale will be talked about too. Wes reacted to her behavior when he stopped by the Gangplank Report podcast, saying Rayna had not apologized for her actions.

Along with all the Heather, Wes, and Rayna chaos that’s likely to be dished, Fraser, Rayna, and Jake’s little throuple will also be addressed. Jake may not be there, but Rayna and Fraser can certainly speak on the topic without him.

Captain Lee will, of course, give his thoughts on the crew, which should be interesting considering the deck crew struggled. Hopefully, chef Rachel has some great zingers to keep Below Deck viewers entertained.

The reunion’s success will depend on if Andy brings up the hard-hitting questions Below Deck fans want to be answered.

Do you think the reunion show will be a hit or miss?

Below Deck Season 9 reunion airs Monday, February 7 at 8/7c on Bravo.