Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Danni Warren and Diana Cruz blast trolls, share awful DMs amid Daisy Kelliher drama

Diana Cruz and Danni Warren are butting heads with Daisy Kelliher on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and it has the haters coming for them.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is almost over, just as the crew tension explodes.

The interior crew has been in shambles the past couple of episodes, with it being Danni and Diana versus Daisy.

Now, as the on-screen division worsens, the off-screen backlash has reached a terrifying level for the two stews.

It seems the outrage has gotten out of control, with Diana and Danni receiving DMs to “kill” themselves amid the Daisy drama.

The two have had enough and are speaking out to put the haters on blast.

Diana Cruz reveals horrible DMs amid Below Deck Sailing Yacht backlash

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Diana shared DMs from haters that are Team Daisy and they are awful.

One asked if she needed help “committing suicide,” while another said Diana should “kill” herself because “Daisy is the best.”

Those were just two examples of trolls telling Diana to off herself and that the world would be better without her. Diana not only shared these messages but had one of her own.

“Enough. this isnt ok Tv is tv… understand that.. What if this was sent to someone having a hard time mentally? Then don’t forget to come to instagram during yellow September and act like you care,” Diana wrote.

In another slide, Diana acknowledged those supporting her during this time. The stew lets her fans know they are making a difference, especially when she’s getting so much hate.

Diana reveals horrible DMs from haters amid Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Danni Warren blasts the trolls

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Danni didn’t hold back, putting the trolls on blast for the disgusting DM’s she and Diana have been receiving.

Danni reshared Diana’s IG Story, adding that she had wanted to say what Diana did but was reluctant because of all the nasty messages.

Then she blasted the trolls in her own way and didn’t hold back.

“you guys really need to remember this is TV. there are real people, feelings and stories behind everything. Have your opinions but @dianacruzc_and I recieving thousands of DM’s like that every day is honestly so sad. Watch the show, enjoy it, whatever I don’t really care but if you send me or my bestie any more DMs telling us to kill ourselves I will propbably get like fighting hasbulla and crash the fk out,” she wrote.

The stew explained the hateful messages became too much. Danni shared that the show was filmed long ago, reminding Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans what they see is not happening in real-time.

In fact, Danni stated that everyone on the show has moved on from the drama and learned from it.

“Reliving it all is hard enough as it is due to MANY unseen reasons and really not as cool or fun as you would imagine. Love us, hate us, whatever, but don’t ever walk around telling another human they should off themselves. We are all human. With real lives and real feelings,” Danni expressed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni blasts the trolls over awful messages.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy also used social media to call out the online hate, negativity, and bullying, even warning the haters.

Chase Lemacks came out in defense of Danni and all the negativity she has received this season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.