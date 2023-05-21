Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars share Season 4 behind-the-scenes fun

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 has been riddled with drama so far, but the cast keeps proving so much fun was had too.

The current season is in full swing, with department heads Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae kind of crumbling their third time around.

They are considered the OGs on the show, even though they didn’t debut until Season 2.

Colin, Daisy, and Gary have become close friends, but this season has already seen them fighting.

Daisy and Colin’s hook-up hasn’t even happened yet, either.

While the OG’s bicker, some of the newbies are showing Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans that it wasn’t all drama.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 new ladies tease fun

Chef Ileisha Josephine Dell, Lucy Edmunds, and Mads Herrera have been steering clear of the drama, keeping their focus on the job, at least for now. The Season 4 trailer revealed Mads finds herself in a boatmance triangle with Gary and deckhand Alex Propson.

Unlike Season 3, the women on Parsifal III are not fighting. Instead, they appear to be having a good time and working.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy even thanks Mads and Lucy for helping her during a challenging season.

Mads recently shared a group snap from a crew night out that had all the ladies smiling.

Lucy also shined a spotlight on the interior crew by sharing a photo dump this week, with three pics focused on her interior team. She did also include one of her with Gary as well as a snap of her asking Alex her help her so that her backside was not hanging out before guests arrived.

Chef Ileisha several a carousel of pictures focusing on the good times with the whole crew to promote a new episode. From crew nights out to Colin helping her in the kitchen to Alex in a dress to Chase chilling on the white couch, Ileisha had a little something for everyone.

Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson promote Below Deck Sailing Yacht

After the most recent episode, Alex used Instagram to give fans a look at what it was like for him to be in the tender behind the sailing yacht. Alex also wanted to know what Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans thought of the most recent episode.

Chase took to Instagram to promote the upcoming episode tomorrow night. The deckhand used a picture of him, Lucy, and Alex in their uniforms chilling on the deck to grab fans’ attention.

“Tomorrow night is a Below Deck night and this is my favorite episode so far! It’s so funny y’all! So don’t miss it,” he wrote in part of the caption.

What do you think of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 so far?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.