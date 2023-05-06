Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae reveal alums they still talk to

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorites Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin MacRae are spilling the tea on their current relationship with several alums.

Colin, Daisy, and Gary are back for their third stint on the hit sailing show.

The three friends have proven over and over again they are ratings gold.

Captain Glenn Shephard rounds out the dream team that keeps Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans entertained.

They don’t do it alone, though, as they have had several yachties join them on the show.

As Season 4 heats up, Gary, Colin, and Daisy are sharing updates on their friendships with some of their former colleagues.

Which Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums do Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae, and Gary King keep in touch with?

In a BravoTV.com video update, Gary admitted that he’s lousy at keeping in touch with alums other than Daisy, Colin, and of course, Captain Glenn since they still work together. Gary shared that’s one of his worst traits.

The first officer did spill that occasionally, he speaks with Season 3 alums Scarlett Bentley and Kelsie Goglia via social media.

Colin, on the other hand, keeps in touch with several of his former Parsifal III, like Season 2 alums Dani Soares and Alli Dore. The hunky chief engineer talks with his Season 3 deckhand Tom Pearson.

One person that Gary and Colin both still speak to is chef Marcos Spaziani. Colin has visited the chef more, including hanging out with Marcos and some Season 4 stars on a trip to Los Angeles.

It’s no secret that Daisy keeps in touch with Alli and Dani too. The three of them have a Pita Party podcast and Instagram Series that recaps Below Deck Sailing Yacht episodes. Kelise also made Daisy’s list, but one person who did not was Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux.

Do Gary, Colin, and Daisy talk to Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guests today?

The tree friends also dished some about previous charter guests they still talk to today, with even Captain Glenn getting in on the action. Captain Glenn hears from Season 3 charter guest Jim Blumenthal, as well as Season 1 and 2 charter guest Dr. Martinis.

Colin, for his part, doesn’t keep in contact with any charter guests. However, he did share that he does get DM’s from some of them. Colin just never responds.

Daisy and Gary didn’t answer the question. It’s a safe bet, though, that after Season 4, Daisy at least keeps in touch with American Idol alum Justin Guarini and his group. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the group was named “the best charter guests” by fans.

To watch the full video of Colin, Daisy, and Gary dishing former yachties, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.