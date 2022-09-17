Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae reunite for boat fun

Daisy and Colin are together again, but not on-screen. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorites Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae have reunited for a fun-filled weekend at the Newport, Rhode Island, boat show.

Colin and Daisy became close pals while filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

They both returned for Season 3 of the sailing show in their respective roles as chief engineer and chief stew.

Off-screen, the two pals have reunited a couple of times, including teaming up for an event with chef Marcos Spaziani at his Los Angeles restaurant Marlou.

It’s been a minute since Daisy and Colin have seen each other, but that all changed this weekend.

The two pals are meeting fans and catching up in Rhode Island.

Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae reunite for boat fun

Taking to Instagram, both Daisy and Colin shared a picture of the two of them. Daisy was sporting a pink sweatshirt and sunglasses, while Colin went for a long-sleeve T-shirt and sunglasses.

The hunky engineer had a drink in hand, too, as they were both all smiles for the camera.

Later, Colin shared the same Instagram post to his Stories. This time he wrote “Reunited” across the top of the picture.

Colin didn’t forget to tag his friend Daisy either.

More photos from the day were shared to Instagram Stories, revealing there was a squad of people with Daisy and Colin at the boat show. Based on the smiling faces, it’s safe to say a good time was had by all.

While Daisy is headed to BravoCon in New York City next month with several other Below Deck stars, Colin’s making his way the Annapolis, Maryland, around the same time.

Other Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunions

Colin and Daisy’s reunion isn’t the only one that’s happened recently.

The hunky engineer caught up with another one of his Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Tom Pearson. Colin and Tom shared pictures from their video catch-up session to Instagram a couple of weeks ago.

It seems that Colin is making his Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion rounds because he also spent time with Marcos in Los Angeles at the end of August. The chef shared a picture of the two of them with a sweet message to his “brother” Colin.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 stars Kelsie Goglia, Ashley Marti, and Barnaby Birkbeck ended the summer together partying in Ibiza.

Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher are back together again for a brief time. The news comes after it was confirmed that Daisy will be back for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4.

As for the hottie engineer, sadly, it seems likely Colin won’t return for another season. He was at home in New Zealand around the time Season 4 filming news broke.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.