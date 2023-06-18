Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher talks Gary King sex bombshell and Colin MacRae reaction

The love triangle Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers never saw coming has taken over Season 4 of the hit show.

Daisy Kelliher has now hooked up with both of her pals, Gary King and Colin MacRae, and the fallout has been oh-so-good.

The most recent episode took the botamnce drama to a new level, with Colin learning Gary and Daisy have actually had sex.

Daisy has already spilled a lot of tea on this hot topic, likely more than she ever wanted to speak about it.

However, she dished even more after the sex bombshell hit Bravo airwaves.

The Irish beauty has weighed in on why Gary spilled the beans on camera and how Colin responded to her coming clean.

Daisy Kelliher thinks Gary King wanted drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Speaking with People magazine, Daisy was her usual brutally honest self, describing her situation with her costars. Daisy had an opinion on Gary’s very strategic timing of revealing their sexcapdaes.

“It wasn’t right,” Daisy shared.

The chief stew also acknowledged that the crew drinking all day on their day off didn’t help the situation. However, Gary ultimately chose to spill the beans, and Daisy feels it was calculated.

“He knew exactly what he was doing … he knew what sort of damage he was causing by saying that,” she expressed to the magazine.

This prompted Daisy to tell Colin before he found out from Gary or elsewhere because Daisy had genuine feelings for the hunky engineer.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher calls out Colin MacRae’s reaction

Daisy fully understands that Colin has a right to his feelings as they were testing the relationship waters at the time.

However, her sleeping with Gary was her business, and she had a right to ask Gary to keep it quiet.

“This is my information. I don’t care if you’re both men and you think you have this loyalty to each other. It’s my body, it’s my privacy.’ So I didn’t like that Colin felt like he was entitled to that information,” Daisy spilled.

The chief stew didn’t want to hurt Colin before reiterating his reaction reeked of entitlement, which was weird to Daisy because, at the time, Colin was in a relationship.

In the end, Daisy isn’t really sure what Colin’s issue was because it’s not as though she cheated on him or something.

“We’re not 15 anymore. I just didn’t think it was Colin’s business. But he didn’t take it well,” Daisy stated.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy Kelliher also took on the trolls over this new love drama. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have also had a lot to say on the subject.

After all, Colin MacRae, Gary King, and Daisy have become the Below Deck Sailing Yacht dream team since they debuted on Season 2 of the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.