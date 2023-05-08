Below Deck Sailing Yacht sneak peek: An injury and demanding guests keep Daisy and Lucy running

It’s hard to believe, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 is already on Episode 5.

Captain Glenn Shephard and the Parsifal III crew take on their third charter of the season.

The new group of guests are quite different from American Idol alum Justin Guarini and his friends.

Thanks to a couple of sneak peeks dropped by Bravo, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have been given a look at what the crew has in store for them on the new episode.

There’s a collision and a slew of demands that have chief stew Daisy Kelliher and stew Lucy Edmunds running in circles.

Oh yes, the hits keep on coming for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht team, so let’s take a look at them.

An injured charter guest has Gary King scrambling on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

The charter’s in full swing, with two guests out on the water having a good time when suddenly a collision occurs. Captain Glenn and first-officer Gary King watch from the side.

When one of the guests comes back to the boat, Captain Glenn can see the man’s visibly injured. The captain orders him to come aboard to get looked at, taking things from bad to worse.

Gary washes off the man’s head only to see that it’s bleeding badly and there’s a big gash. The first officer runs quickly around to find a first aid kid while freaking out at the injury.

That’s not all these new crop of guests bring either, as they have the interior crew on their toes too.

Daisy Kelliher and Lucy Edmunds deal with demanding charter guests

In a different preview for the upcoming episode, the guests are very nice but also spout off a lot of requests at once to Lucy and Daisy. Several drink orders come in at once, as does a request for a grilled cheese sandwich and some sunscreen.

This all happens while Mads Herrera is down on her break, so needless to say, the stews are scrambling.

Daisy doesn’t deal with being pulled in various directions very well, expressing her unhappiness in a confessional. The chief stew doesn’t feel like the guests or crew understand just how challenging it is for the interior crew, leading her to flip the bird.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy Kelliher and Captain Glenn Shephard have trouble brewing on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Daisy’s already frustrated with all the demands on her team, leaving viewers to wonder just how the rest of this charter will play out.

To watch the full preview, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.