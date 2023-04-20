Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview: Chase accuses Gary of ‘throwing me under the bus’

Gary King finally appears on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 after missing the first two episodes due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The first charter went on without Gary, which meant his new deckhands, Alex Propson and Chase Lemack, were left on their own.

Colin MacRae did pitch in with the deckhands, but he was focused on fixing the engine on Parsifal III that left the sailing yacht stuck at the dock for the charter.

The guests were not happy, and their complaints left Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans sounding off after their final episode.

Gary gets out of quarantine on the next episode.

Thanks to a preview for the April 24 show, fans get to see Chase isn’t too happy with his new boss.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King calls out Chase Lemack

In the video footage, the new charter guests are wrapping up dinner and preparing for some hot tube fun. Gary asks Chase about the temperature of the hot tub as the first officer runs up the steps to check it out.

This is where things get interesting between the two men. Chase says the hot tub is warm, but that’s not the case when Gary checks it out. Gary calls out Chase over the radio just as Captain Glenn Shephard stumbles upon the scene.

The first officer complains about Chase, saying he knows how to do everything when Gary tries to teach him or explain certain tasks to the deckhand.

Chase arrives at the hot tub to have Gary reiterate the right way it should be filled up. The lesson doesn’t sit well with Chase, who also has Captain Glenn pointing out that he didn’t shammy something correctly.

Chase Lemack accuses Gary King of ‘throwing me under the bus’

In a confessional, Chase questions, “Why does this guy keep throwing me under the bus.” When Captain Glenn gives Chase another correction, the deckhand happily obliges but does a lot to say in his confessional.

“I am trying my hardest to be the best deckhand possible, but all I am getting is s**t,” an annoyed Chase spilled.

Oh yes, tension mounts rather quickly between Gary and Chase. The first-look trailer also hinted that Chase gets fed up at one point and contemplates leaving Parsifal III.

After all, Chase shares a cabin with Gary and Colin. The latter did recently share that Chase fit right in with the giggle crew that initially kicked off during Season 3 with Colin, Gary, and chef Marcos Spaziani.

It’s going to be another roller coaster of a season, so be sure to keep tuning in for all the juicy drama.

To watch the full preview video, click here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.