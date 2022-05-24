Below Deck Sailing Yacht is growing in popularity — See how many views the spinoff is getting

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is gaining popularity and is getting tremendous views. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Bravo’s hit Below Deck spinoff is boasting growing views in its third season.

The exciting series has been surging in popularity and a Sailing Yacht fan page’s Instagram let fans know just how much the show has expanded its viewership.

Ratings data was collected by a third-party ratings site and shared with the fan account’s followers. The data conveyed that the latest episode got almost 100k more views than the episodes before it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is thriving with view gains

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has proven that it is growing in popularity after stats from the last episode show that views have increased significantly.

A Below Deck fan page on Instagram shared a still image of Gary smirking on the latest episode and included TV Deets’ ratings.

A whopping, “1,152,000 viewers,” tuned in to last night’s episode. Which the fan page remarked was, “season high in views.”

The caption of the post read, “Another BIG week for #BelowDeckSailing in the ratings! Episode 13 earned the largest audience of Season 3.”

With just a little ways to go this season, it’s possible that views could keep getting higher as the crew will aim to try their hardest to make it to the end of the season successful.

There have been many levels of drama on Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

This season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been a wild ride full of different levels of drama, success, and setbacks.

In the galley, chef Marcos Spaziani has been smashing out world-class meals in the sailing yacht but did run into some trouble with second stew, Gabriela Barragan.

Gabby and Ashley Marti also had interior conflict that boiled over several times. Daisy has tried to put her foot down in her chief stew role several times and even told Ashley that she would not be promoted to second stew because of her attitude.

Gary King has officially made out with all the stewardesses that have come on board this season after the last episode. To that end, Ashley’s controversial hookup with Gary has been the talk of the season with many viewers feeling like she crossed a line.

The yacht almost ran aground due to negligence on fired deckhand Tom Pearson’s part.

Despite the drama, Captain Glenn Shephard and the crew have done well with pleasing the guests even though there have been some difficult ones this season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.