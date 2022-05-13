Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Gary King and Alli Dore clear the air

After not speaking for nearly a year, Alli and Gary are rehashing why they stopped talking. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Gary King and Alli Dore clear the air after their Season 2 boatmance led to drama and heartache.

Alli and Gary were part of a love triangle that also deckhand involved Sydney Zaruba. Gary and Alli did date for a brief stint after the cameras stopped rolling. They also managed to maintain a friendship.

However, by the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion show, Alli was in a new relationship and pregnant with her son River. The two hadn’t spoken since the reunion until recently and the reason why will surprise fans.

Why did Gary King stop talking to Alli Dore after Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion?

Gary stopped by the Beneath the Surface with Daisy and Alli podcast to chat with Alli and Daisy Kelliher. The exchange between the three former crew members was quite chill, considering the history.

Things kicked off with Daisy and Alli busting Gary’s chops about how he unfollows people on social media. The conversation turned to Gary admitting he unfollowed Alli after the reunion.

It turns out Gary and Alli used to talk frequently, and Gary felt they were friends. However, Alli didn’t tell Gary she was pregnant, something he learned at the reunion despite them speaking on the phone ahead of filming.

“You dropped the ball on me heavy in the show, and if we were such friends and after everything that we went through, I don’t understand why you didn’t tell me that you were pregnant and just like then come out on the show. It’s just like f**k, she spoke to me for an hour and a half asking all these questions, you know we’ve been chatting, and now it comes out on the show. I found it a little bit two-faced, really,” Gary expressed.

Alli clears the air with Gary

After Gary shared his feelings, Alli took the time to explain that it was nothing personal.

Alli hadn’t planned on revealing her pregnancy news at the reunion and was intending to keep it quiet with just Daisy and Dani Soares knowing. Thanks to producers, things didn’t turn out the way Alli wanted.

“I wasn’t planning on saying it on the show, and Daisy, remember I spoke to you about this before the reunion. I said that they asked me do I want to talk about it at the reunion, and I said ‘No.’ And then they were kind of prodding me to say it, and I was like, alright, and I just blurted it out. So that was unplanned,” Alli explained.

The mom to baby River did apologize to Gary for hurting his feelings, even though it was unintentional.

Gary King and Alli Dore are never going to be besties, but they have put all the past drama behind them. They had quite a hilarious and engaging conversation with Daisy on the podcast.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.