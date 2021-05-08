Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher breaks down Gary King tension

Daisy gets real about battling with Gary on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy Kelliher is breaking down all the tension between her and Gary King.

The two have been battling it out on Season 2 of the Bravo show. In the mid-season trailer, Gary declares Daisy is the one thing he would change about a charter. It prompts Daisy to admit she’s tired of being “the f**king b**ch of the group.”

Daisy recently opened up about the label she earned thanks to Gary and chef Natasha De Bourg. The label is not a true depiction of Daisy as a person, which is one reason Daisy has opened up about her feud with Gary.

Gary’s comments offended Daisy

It wasn’t until watching an episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht that Daisy realized just how much smack Gary was talking about her. Daisy admitted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight she was surprised and offended by his comments.

“His comments in the green screen surprised me more than Natasha’s,” Daisy stated. “I was quite offended because I constantly went up to Gary confronting him, being like, ‘I heard this. I feel like you have a problem with me. Is there an issue? I’m not offended. Let’s talk about this,’ because I liked him a lot, and he’s a good worker.”

The chief stew struggled to understand exactly what Gary’s problem was with her. Daisy tried to create a safe space for him to talk it her, but it never worked out. They never truly got to the root of Gary’s issue with Daisy because he kept saying there wasn’t any.

Was Gary intimidated by Daisy?

Although Daisy knows she was not faultless in her battles with Gary, she also thinks she knows the real reason for all their tension.

“I think he was quite intimidated by me, and I think he was kind of scared of me,” Daisy expressed. “I think he likes to be liked. I think he didn’t like that I was quite upfront, and I think he was a bit. like, ‘I don’t know how to handle this.’ So, I think his way of handling it was b***hing and maybe stirring a bit.”

Gary threw the interior crew under the bus a few times on the Bravo sailing show, something Daisy claims she never did with the deck team.

“I never said they were doing bad. I just said, if you’re sitting around, come and wash a couple of dishes. But that seemed to be a bigger issue,” she said.

The tension between Gary King and Daisy Kelliher never goes away on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Despite the work drama, Daisy does like Gary as a person but probably won’t ever work with him on a yacht again.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.