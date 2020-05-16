Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast rallies around Jenna MacGillivray after she admits online hate has become too much

The online hate has become too much for Jenna MacGillivray to handle. Now her Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast members are coming to Jenna’s defense.

Below Deck fans are not on team Jenna or Adam Glick. The backlash these two have endured for their actions on the Bravo show has become intense. Social media has been buzzing with dislike for the couple but especially the chief stew.

Jenna can’t handle the hate anymore

Along with her romance with Adam, Jenna has come under fire for her treatment of Madison Stalker, Parker McCown, and Georgia Grobler this season.

Jenna recently used her Instagram Story to tell the trolls enough is enough.

“I can only be strong for so long. The amount of sh*t I’ve gotten online is getting to me. Please, if you feel the need to write something awful to me, don’t. I’m a person with feelings, and it’s too much,” she wrote to the haters.

This is not the first time Jenna has spoken out regarding being bullied online. Last month, Jenna got real about being bullied online.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars stand up for Jenna

Ciara Duggan rushed to Jenna’s defense. She used Instagram Story to remind viewers of a few things.

“Do we all wish we could change some things we said or did during the show? Of course, as would you if you went on a reality TV show,” Ciara stated. “But all of us were brave enough to open up to millions of people to show you a glimpse into our lives, and if you can’t just appreciate that and have a laugh about it, then please just change the channel and move on with your life.”

The deckhand further added her words are not for everyone. Ciara expressed most of the fans are very lovely, but she felt the need to tell the haters to knock it off. She also shared that it was ok to stand up for someone receiving “vile comments.”

Paget Berry echoed his girlfriend’s words. He also added that the number of mean, offensive messages that Jenna has received is “disgusting.”

Even Madison, who has had her own drama with Jenna this season, is sticking up for the chief stew. She shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet the hateful messages Jenna has received are out of control.

“The internet can be a dark place. People love hiding behind screens. I don’t think anyone deserves to have hate spewed onto them,” Madison shared with the website.

The online haters have become too much for Jenna MacGillivray, and her Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew want the mean, nasty messages to stop.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.