Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Ashley Marti reveals true feelings about Tom Pearson

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Ashley Marti shares her true feelings about Tom Pearson after their age drama unfolds on the hit Bravo show.

With Erica Rose as a returning charter guest and her husband bashing the food, it was hard to find another storyline for producers to focus on during the most recent episode of Season 3. The crew always delivers though when it comes to entertaining drama.

Ashley found herself in the middle of some tension and she had no one to blame but herself. The stew butted heads with Gabriela Barragan, declaring there is no difference between third and second stew.

The other situation involves deckhand, Tom. Ashley continues to put him down over his age, despite them being the same age. Ahead of the episode, Ashley made sure Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know exactly how she feels about the deckhand.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ashley Marti reveals her true feelings about Tom Pearson

Ashely used Instagram to set the record straight on her friendship with Tom. They may be experiencing some tension on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

However, in real life, the two are pals.

“He’s actually my favorite 24 year old. Hope y’all are ready for tonight’s episode!” She captioned a photo of her and Tom aboard Parsifal III.

Tom replied joking it’s about time he got some acknowledgment. Chief engineer Colin MacRae also showed up in the comments section using a couple of emojis to react to the post.

Deckhand Tom Pearson shares picture with stew Ashley Marti

Ashely isn’t the only one blowing up social media to put her friendship with Tom on display. Last week as tension was brewing between them on screen, Tom shared a black and white photo of him with the stew.

“Life’s better in black and white 🖤🤍 @belowdeckbravo @belowdecksailing @belowdeckmediterranean @bravotv @bravobygays #belowdeck,” the deckhand captioned the picture.

Tom kept the post simple, which gained a lot of attention from his Below Deck Sailing Yacht colleagues, including Kelsie Goglia.

“my favorite 23 year olds,” Kelsie wrote.

Her comment kicked off a discussion about Ashley and Tom’s age, with them correcting Kelsie on how old they are right now. Tom and Ashley were 23 when the show was filmed.

The exchange between the three Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars was all in good fun, with Tom reminding Ashley she was older and her reminding him to never forget it.

Tom Pearson and Ashley Marti from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 are experiencing some rough waters on the show. In real life though, they consider each other friends.

Are you Team Ashley on Team Tom?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht air Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.