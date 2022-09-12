Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan weighs in on Natalya and Natasha’s Below Deck Med tension

Gabriela can relate to the interior drama on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan has weighed in on all interior tension between Natalya Scudder and Natasha Webb on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7.

Gabriela’s no stranger to dealing with interior chaos after her stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

She left mid-season to focus on her own mental health following issues with Ashley Marti and chef Marcos Spaziani.

As Season 7 of Below Deck Med plays out, Natalya has been struggling with her interior team of Natasha and Kyle Viljoen.

Natalya has been on days, while Kyle and Natasha have been on nights. The struggle started when Kyle was smitten with Frank Fay. However, the tension has only mounted.

Warning the rest of this article contains spoilers from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 11 from early access on Peacock.

Gabriela Barragan weighs in on Natalya and Natasha’s Below Deck Med tension

The recent episode of Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock had Natalya going to Captain Sandy after once again waking up to a mess left by Kyle and Natasha. Captain Sandy had words with Natasha, leading to tense moments between the interior team.

On Monday, Gabriela used Twitter to share her thoughts on what’s going on with the interior crew on Below Deck Med. She kicked things off by sharing that Natalya was “speaking her language in terms of organization and teamwork.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gabriela also called out Natasha for declaring that Natalya was trying to make her look bad when the stew asked for help.

Pic credit: @SailingGabriela/Twitter

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum also spilled that it seems Kyle and Natasha treat Natalya like a junior stew, despite Kyle and Natalya being the same rank. Gabriela also thinks that Natasha and Kyle have been “lax” at night.

As for Natalya going to Captain Sandy about the state of the interior, Gabriela was Team Natalya. After all, Natalya had expressed her thoughts to Natasha and Kyle before and was not taken seriously.

Pic credit: @SailingGabriela/Twitter

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gabriela Barragan reminded of time on show

One Tweet from Gabriela revealed the current situation on Below Deck Mediterranean and reminded her of what happened to her on Below Deck Sailing Yacht with Ashley.

“It reminds me of how I always had to pick up after Ashley, and when I WOULD ask her to do things- she took it as me trying to boss her around. It’s called delegating tasks. TEAM WORK. #BelowDeckMediterranean” Gabriela tweeted.

Pic credit: @SailingGabriela/Twitter

Fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 know that was a big issue between Gabriela and Ashley, with the latter ignoring that Gabriela was second stew. Ashley believed they were the so she didn’t like taking orders from Gabriela.

Are you Team Natasha or Team Natalya?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock. Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.