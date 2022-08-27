Below Deck Med mid-season trailer: An angry Captain Sandy, shenanigans, tears, fights, romance, and more

Captain Sandy isn’t happy in the Season 7 mid-season trailer for Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 mid-season trailer has already been released as the back half of the episodes begin to hit the airwaves on Monday.

It’s hard to believe that Season 7 of Below Deck Med has hit the halfway point, but it has.

In true Below Deck fashion, the producers have saved the best for last with so much drama going down on the Home yacht.

There are certainly some good times ahead for the crew that include lots of drinking and dancing.

Another yacht issue occurs, but this time it appears like some serious damage is done to the vessel.

While most of the guests come across as fun, they lose patience with the interior crew, and for good reason, as they are in shambles.

Captain Sandy Yawn has had enough

It’s more of the same with chief stew Natasha Webb and chef Dave White as she begins to show interest in him again. Natasha fully admits she struggled to be alone.

The tension mounts between stews Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder. Their drama leads to a couple of explosive moments. Natalya feels like Natasha and Kyle don’t manage their time or have the right priorities.

Captain Sandy gets fed up with the entire interior crew, but especially Natasha. The captain has to give Natasha talking to a few times, which is never a good thing.

All of this pushes Natasha into a crying breakdown in the trailer leaving Below Deck Mediterranean fans wondering if the chief stew will make it to the end.

Storm Smith has his hands full on Below Deck Med Season 7

The trailer also features Storm Smith dealing with drama personally and professionally. Jason Gaskell butts head with Storm, leading the deckhand to tell his boss to “bring someone else in.”

Storm also decided to promote either Courtney Veale or Zee Dempers to a lead deckhand role. They both want it. However, Courtney can be seen in tears, so the teaser alludes to Zee getting the job, not her.

Things heat up between Natalya and Storm for a hot second before the boatmance explodes. The stress of it all gets to Storm, who loses it on Natalya.

Plus, someone gets hurt, and a jet ski flips over, forcing a rescue boat to help out in a dire situation.

Will Jason leave? Will Natasha get fired? Will the crew come together to meet the charter guests’ needs?

These questions and more will be answered as Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 continues to play out on-screen.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c with early access on Peacock.