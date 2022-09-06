Below Deck Med: Is Kyle Viljoen dating charter guest Frank Fray?

Kyle has found the love of his life. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean stew Kyle Viljoen and charter guest Frank Fay were more than friendly while filming the hit-yachting show.

They were crushing on each other, with Kyle not holding back in his confessional about how it felt having those moments with Frank.

Kyle and Frank got some quality time together when the charter guests and crew met for a night out.

However, that was nearly a year ago, as the Below Deck Med Season 7 was filmed in the fall of 2021.

So, did Frank and Kyle become a couple after the show, or did they remain friends?

Let’s take a look at who Kyle’s dating now.

Is Kyle Viljoen dating charter guest Frank Fay?

Although they had a very strong connection, Kyle and Frank are not dating. They are both in happy, healthy relationships and fondly look back on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Taking to Instagram, Kyle shared a few photos to express how much the experience meant to him. Kyle revealed it was one of his favorites from the season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It was the stew’s first all-gay charter, which led him to meet the love of his life. Kyle ended his message by sharing that the group of guys is now his “NYC goose clang.”

As for Frank, he appeared to be in a relationship with a man named Jared Tiller, whose Instagram account is private.

Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen gushes over boyfriend Zachary K. Riley

Kyle first discussed his now boyfriend Zachary K. Riley when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside Below Deck Down Under star Ryan McKeown.

Zachary was in the audience for Kyle’s appearance and even got host And Cohen’s attention after Kyle gushed over the love of his life.

“I am taken. I am so happy,” he expressed before smiling and pointing to Zachary in the audience.

Kyle went on to say,” He’s a really good man, and he’s a doctor, he’s a physical therapist.” The stew also joked his man is good with his hands, something Andy got a big kick out of.

That’s not the only time Kyle praised his boyfriend. Zachary’s birthday was at the end of August, and Kyle expressed his love for him via Instagram.

Kyle began his caption by revealing he’s searched for a long time to live his life authentically and to have a little family.

“To my hubby to be @dr.zriles and our lover Jameson! My life would be incomplete without you both,” Kyle ended his message along with a photo of the happy couple and their dog.

There’s plenty more drama to play out on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.