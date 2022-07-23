Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan gives update on Wes O’Dell relationship

Wes and Gaby started dating earlier this year. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan has given an update on her relationship with Below Deck alum Wes O’Dell.

Gabriela was a stew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, who butted heads with Ashley Marti and chef Marcos Spaziani. She left mid-season to take care of her mental health.

Not long after her exit played out on the sailing show, Gabriela confirmed she was dating Below Deck Season 9 star, Wes. Gabriela spilled the beans on Gangplank Report podcast to hosts Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang and super fan Jen Bennington.

It turns out Gabriela was working for Wes on his sailing boat doing charters in the Bahamas. They worked together for a while before the relationship turned romantic.

Although they have spoken about their relationship in interviews, Wes and Gabriela tend to keep their relationship off social media. That’s the reason some fans began to wonder if they were still a couple.

Despite being apart right now, Gabriela and Wes are still going strong. Gabriela recently spoke to Showbiz Cheatsheet to give a life update and spill some tea on her personal life too.

Is Gabriela Barragan still dating Below Deck alum Wes O’Dell?

Gabriela has taken the summer off to spend some time with her family and friends in San Diego. Wes remains in St. Thomas, working on his boat and working with the Boy Scouts of America to teach boys to sail.

Yacht life often makes romance challenging, and Gabriela admitted her relationship is no exception to that challenge.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Gabriela shared with Showbiz Cheatsheet before adding she and Wes do love each other.

No matter what the future holds for them as a couple, Gabriela admits she will always love Wes, and they will always be friends.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gabriela Barragan is a dancing machine

Gabriela’s recent downtime has given her the opportunity to do something else she loves, dance.

In a recent Instagram post, Gabriela reminded her followers that she will never stop dancing.

The bombshell stew also shared the news she was heading home in an IG video that showed her mad dancing skills. Gabriela looks fabulous and happy in the footage.

In a Tik Tok video of Gabriela expressing her love for her island family, Gabriela can be seen dancing with her man Wes. They are truly a cute couple, and they move together nicely.

Below Deck alum Wes O’Dell and Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Gabriela Barragan are still dating. The two are in love but are also enjoying their time focusing on other things that are important to them in life.

Below Deck and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are currently on hiatus on Bravo.