Gabriela Barragan reflects on Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint ahead of Season 3 reunion, thanks Captain Glenn

Gabriela Barragan reflects on her Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint ahead of the Season 3 reunion, giving special thanks to Captain Glenn Shephard.

The Season 3 reunion trailer features Gabriela standing her ground as drama heats up all around her. One thing Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans won’t see during the virtual chat is Gabriela and Ashley Marti facing off.

Ashley has confirmed she chose to skip the reunion. The stew also shared her plans to answer fan questions on her own time.

Gabriela will certainly have a lot to say when the Parsifal III crew comes together. Ahead of that, though, she’s looking back at her time on the Below Deck spinoff.

What did Gabriela Barragan say about her time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

In an Instagram post dedicated to her Below Deck Sailing Yacht experience, Gabriela did not hold back her feelings.

Gabriela spilled that when she first signed on for the show, it was as a deckhand, not a stew. When she arrived, Gabriela learned she would be on the interior instead of the exterior team.

“Not to my surprise, when I arrived, plans changed. I’m happy I was put in the 2nd Stewardess position as I knew I was ready for it,” she wrote. “The season was very intense and eye opening for me. I don’t regret my decision to put myself out there for this unique opportunity. I take a lot of pride in being able to represent my communities in this space, and unintentionally inspiring people to respect their mental well-being, protect their energy, showing up for themselves while keeping their dignity & self-respect in tact.”

The San Diego beauty went on to discuss the courage it takes to go on a platform like Below Deck Sailing Yacht and be vulnerable. Gabriela admitted most of the crew were able to put the job first despite having a camera crew in their face 24/7.

She also got real about how her stint on reality television impacted her life.

“This experience has changed my life for the better & has helped me on my journey to becoming the best version of myself. ✨ I am looking forward to moving forward with my endeavors & excited to see what the future brings 🙌🏽” Gabriela shared.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gabriela gives Captain Glenn a shout out

Colin MacRae used social media to give a shout-out to his pal Captain Glenn, and Gabriela has followed suit. In the same Instagram post reflecting on her reality TV experience, she thanked the beloved Captain.

“I appreciate Captain Glenn for the compassion & support he’s shown me throughout the season on and off camera. Thank you 51 Minds for encouraging me to take the leap of faith, and the Production crew for having my back during the filming process,” she stated.

Reality television may not have worked out the way Gabriela Barragan hoped. However, since her stint o Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Gabriela has refocused on living her best life which includes finding balance.

Below Dexk Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion show airs Monday, June 27 at 8/7c on Bravo.