Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Georgia Grobler goes buns out with rear view to reminisce

Georgia keeps making waves even after her Below Deck Sailing Yacht days. Pic credit: @07georgiarose/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Georgia Grobler goes buns out with a rear view as she reminisces on the beach.

Georgia has been a member of the Below Deck family since she appeared on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1. The brunette beauty impressed fans with her music, which she ultimately focused on giving up reality TV after just one season.

When Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 introduced fans to Mzi “Zee” Dempers, it was revealed he used to date Georgia. They met up at a music festival, showing the two are still on good terms.

Aside from working on her music, Georgia has been honing her social media skills with various promotions and pearls of wisdom.

Georgia Grobler flaunts bikini body with rear view

A couple of weeks ago, Georgia took to Instagram to reflect on a photoshoot she did and her excitement about doing one again soon.

The single IG photo features Georgia with her entire backside to the camera, giving her followers a rear view shot with her buns out courtesy of her stringy rust-colored thong bikini bottoms.

“Keen to shoot again soon? @seakruu,” Georgia wrote, tagging local Cape Town photographer Shanay Krüger.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Georgia shares pearls of wisdom

As mentioned above, Georgia doesn’t mind using her killer bod to express some pearls of wisdom to her followers. The brunette bombshell keeps a positive attitude and vibe while working hard to share that with her Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans.

One recent share included a drop-dead gorgeous picture of Georgia wearing some skimpy white lingerie. With her long brown locks over to one side and covering up part of her white lacy bra-like top, Georgia gave a sultry stare to the camera.

Georgia had a hand on her hip, near the top of her stringy bottoms, as her toned tummy was fully on display. The image was accompanied by a reminder, “You are strong, you are beautiful, and your ex still ain’t s**t.”

Lingerie was another go-to for Georgia, who talked about wishing people the best. Georgia opted for another two-piece set but this time in lacy black.

The image featured Georgia leaning on a bathtub, sporting a long blue silk bathrobe that was open so she could flaunt her sleek and slender body in the lingerie that left little to the imagination.

It’s not all sultry pics that the former yachtie uses to share her words of wisdom. Georgia’s a bit of a workout fanatic and will use those photos and videos to get her point across too.

“Turn your pain into power,” she wrote on a video of her getting her sweat on in a pair of black tight workout pants and matching sports bra.

Georgia Grobler has put Below Deck Sailing Yacht and reality TV behind her for a life filled with positivity, influence, and encouraging people to live their best life.

She joins other members of the Below Deck family, like Daisy Kelliher and Katie Flood who have given fans something to talk about recently.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.