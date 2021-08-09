Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore announces sex of her baby, shares hilarious gender reveal story

Alli has happily shared how she found out the sex of her baby. Pic credit: @AlliDore/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alli Dore has announced the sex of her baby and shared the hilarious gender reveal story as she nears her due date.

Alli kept her pregnancy a secret until the Season 2 reunion, where she shared the exciting news with her fellow crew members and host Andy Cohen. Her boatmance Gary King was shocked, but the rest of the group was very happy for the second stew.

The Australian native is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Benny Thompson. Alli recently revealed her due date, which is only weeks away, and now she has shared the sex of her baby.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Allie Dore having a boy or girl?

Alli admitted when she first revealed she was pregnant that she knew what she was having. However, Benny and Alli chose to keep the sex to themselves for a while as they attempted to settle on a name.

Now she’s ready to announce it to the world.

“So excited to be a boy mum in a few weeks, and I can’t wait to see @bennithompson become the most amazing dad to our little man,” Alli shared via an Instagram post of her and Benny holding a blue cake.

Alli shares hilarious gender reveal story

After spilling that she’s having a boy, Alli admitted there was a story behind the cake, which she said looks like her young niece made. It turns out Alli worked for a good portion of her pregnancy on a boat in Whitsundays Islands in Australia.

Alli also shared she and Benny lived in different states for most of her pregnancy, so they didn’t really get to celebrate the baby. When Alli learned the gender, she wanted to have a fun surprise to reveal it to Benny.

“When I found out the gender Benny was coming up to visit me when I had a few days off work between charters. My captain was amazing enough to sort us out a weekend on one of the islands so I really wanted to do a blue themed gender reveal surprise dinner and see if he would catch on to the blue theme throughout courses, then I wanted to arrange a beautiful cake as the final touch this cake was not exactly what I had in mind,” she wrote.

The stew explained the restaurant wasn’t returning her emails, so she ended up doing a special breakfast with a blue balloon for Benny. However, when they go to the restaurant that night, Alli and Benny got quite the surprise.

Once Benny and Alli were done with dinner, the cake came out, which caused them to erupt in laughter. The gender reveal was long over, but neither Alli nor Benny had the heart to say anything.

“We are both way too polite and had to literally pretend it was this big surprise that Ben didn’t know about. We got applauses from surrounding tables, so I think our acting skills paid off, but when I look at this damn cake in this photo it always makes me laugh!” she said ending her Instagram post.

In less than two months, Alli Dore will be a boy mom. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star can’t wait for the next chapter in her life.

Alli’s pregnancy news means she isn’t filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, which is in production now.

Based on when Alli was working in Whitsundays Islands, there’s a chance she will appear on Below Deck Down Under Season 1. The Below Deck spin-off wrapped up filming in June.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.