Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore reveals Sydney Zaruba went to producers about Gary King and hot tub drama

Alli Dore has revealed that Sydney Zaruba went to producers about Gary King’s hot tub behavior on the last night of filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

There was no shortage of tension or drama between Gary, Alli, and Sydney on the Parsifal III’. Their love triangle lasted throughout all of Season 2. It even spilled over into the reunion show.

Although Alli doesn’t talk to either Gary or Sydney, she shared a story that occurred during filming where she was Team Sydney all the way.

The last night aboard Parsifal III was one for the books. Thanks to Daisy Kelliher telling Alli that Gary was planning to hook up with Sydney to get back at her, Alli was on fire.

When a naked Sydney ended up in the hot tub with Gary, Alli lost it. However, there was so much more to the story than viewers say playout onscreen.

Alli shed more light on the party, and why she does feel bad for Sydney while chatting with Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier on the Dear Diary, You’re Effed podcast.

“I actually overheard Sydney talking to someone from production about that night. Remember the hot tub, sudsy hot tub party?” she shared. “So apparently Gary was trying to touch her up while I was literally in the hot tub with them. And I overheard her telling someone from production. Because she was in our cabin and I was in the laundry, which is literally next to our cabin. So, you can hear everything.”

The Australian native did admit Sydney said Gary was not aggressive. However, at that point, Sydney was over all the drama and didn’t want “any part of it anymore.”

Alli defended Sydney despite tension between them

There’s no love lost between Sydney and Alli, but that didn’t stop the latter from defending Sydney and her feelings.

“I definitely defended Sydney because, in a sense, because she had really strong feelings clearly,” Alli expressed. “But I don’t defend the way she handled her feelings. But I do understand that she was really, really hurting. And really upset. I really didn’t understand that until we got to the end of the whole experience.”

Alli explained that the entire experience with her, Sydney, and Gary was also a roller coaster ride for Sydney too.

The third stew did pull Gary aside to question him about what Sydney was saying. It turned into a heated battle, but Alli still ended up dating Gary for a little while on the crossing.

What do you think about Alli saying Sydney went to producers about Gary?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.