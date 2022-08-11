Below Deck Med’s chef Dave White teams up with chef Marcos Spaziani for pop-up event – Here’s what we know

Dave and Marcos have something special planned for Below Deck fans. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean chef Dave White and Below Deck Sailing Yacht chef Marcos Spaziani are teaming up for a crossover pop-up event.

Although his drama with Natasha Webb on Season 7 of Below Deck Med has been one hot topic so far, Dave’s cooking skills have also made him one of the top chefs in the Below Deck franchise.

Now that Dave and Natasha appear to be focused on their working relationship, hopefully, Below Deck Mediterranean viewers will get to see his chef talent shine.

Marcos, of course, was the breakout star of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. The chef has been killing it since his stint, including getting to cook for an MLB legend that also a big fan.

Dave and Marcos are coming together later this month for a special three-day event in Los Angeles where they will show off their talents in the kitchen.

It’s the crossover Below Deck fans never saw coming, so lets’ take a look at what the special pop-up event entails.

Chef Dave White teams up with chef Marcos Spaziani for pop-up event

The two chefs have been teasing the announcement since last weekend, and it’s finally been revealed.

Marcos took to his Instagram Stories to reveal Dave will be at his Los Angeles restaurant Marlou later this month because they are collaborating on a special menu pop-up event.

“August 26/27/28 Special Diner Pre Fixe Menu Pop Up for three days @marlou.la with chef @dangerous_davewhite / @chefmarcospaziani / @chef @louishuh Make your reservations @marlou.la for dinner,” Marcos wrote alongside a photo of him and Dave.

Pic credit: @Marcos Spaziani/Instagram

The Instagram account for Marlou also shared the exciting event with a fun video of Dave and Marcos.

“Special Announcement!!! From Below Deck- @chefmarcospaziani @dangerous_davewhite are having a special set Dinner Prix Fixe Collaboration August 26 / 27 / 28. Make your dinner reservations via Yelp or OpenTable,” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Below Deck Med’s Dave White reveals pop-up sold out in hours

Unfortunately, there’s some bad news for those hoping to get a reservation to see chef Marcos and chef Dave cooking together. Dave revealed the three-day pop event sold out in a matter of hours.

“So it’s officially SOLD OUT all ready, think it took like 8 hours.. I can not wait to getting cooking with the boys @chefmarcospaziani @louishuh @marlou.la what a pleasure and of course meeting all the guests 🙌 see you soon 🇺🇸,” Dave shared in the caption.

While Marcos Spaziani and Dave White’s pop-up event may be sold out, it’s not all bad news.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht chef and the Below Deck Mediterranean chef will definitely be sharing fun stuff from the even on social media, so be sure to check them out.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock. Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.