Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Georgia Grobler enjoys treehouse stay in tiny bikini

Georgia enjoys some fun in the sun in a unique setting. Pic credit: @07georgiarose/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Georgia Grobler enjoys a treehouse stay in a tiny bikini for some R&R.

Georgia remains popular among Below Deck fans despite only appearing on Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The brunette beauty traded in reality television to focus on her music and life as a social media influencer.

Although she’s no longer on a Below Deck show, Georgia has a special connection to one Below Deck Med fan favorite, Mzi “Zee” Dempers. The two met up earlier this year, proving they are still good pals.

Along with her music, Georgia has been keeping fans entertained with her jaw-dropping social media posts and adventures.

The most recent one has Georgia having the time of her life on a unique vacation.

Georgia Grobler enjoys treehouse stay in tiny bikini

Yesterday, Georgia shared a series of photos via an Instagram post that featured her at the Ballots Bay Private Nature Reserve in South Africa.

In the first image, Georgia was standing on a balcony in a stunning location, rocking a pair of tiny black bikini bottoms and no top. With oversized sunglasses on her face, Georgia held a gray hat across her chest to keep her ladies hidden.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Georgia’s long, lean legs and toned tummy were accented in the outfit. The next shot is a silhouette shadow of her, followed by a look at her vacation reading, a delicious-looking meal, and several shots of the jaw-dropping location.

The caption, though, reveals the pictures weren’t necessarily taken recently.

“When we had our own little treehouse above our own little private beach 🌿🌞🌊 @georgianatalie_ Missing you G x,” accompanied the Instagram post.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Georgia Grobler loves to travel

Georgia loves to travel; there’s no doubt about that. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty has spent quite a bit of time traveling over the past few weeks.

One post was tagged as Sossusvlei Namibia Red Dunes with several photos and a video from the dunes as she sported black workout pants with a sleeves crop tank top. Georgia rocked a hat in the video and a pair of sunglasses in one of the shots.

In another post, Georgia, tagged as Tatooine, shared that she did some “quad biking” while she was in Namibia. Georgia’s fashion style was on point, too, in a pair of shorts, a sleeveless t-shirt, and a flannel shirt around her waist.

Georgia Grobler from Below Deck Sailing Yacht continues to share her fun adventures and stellar style.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.