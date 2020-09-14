Below Deck Med: Tom Checketts and Malia White reunite amid split rumors

Below Deck Mediterranean stars Tom Checketts and Malia White reunited in London amid rumors the couple has split.

The bosun and chef have become one hot topic since Tom replaced beloved chef Kiko Loran during Season 5 of Below Deck Med. Tom’s visit seemed a little too coincidental for viewers, who feel hiring Tom was Malia and Captain Sandy Yawn’s plan all along.

Fans have been vocal regarding what appears as a scripted storyline for the season. Tom has had a significant amount of issues in the galley, more than Kiko for sure. The mid-season teaser features Tom having a mega-meltdown that causes tension between Captain Sandy and Malia.

Rumors swirl Tom and Malia split

There is no question the Bravo show has impacted Malia and Tom’s relationship. The fan backlash has been at an all-time high. Malia is used to the outrage over viewers. She experienced it during Season 2 with when she romanced Adam Glick and Wes Walton.

Last month Malia told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she and Tom were still together. Due to the coronavirus, they were doing the long-distance thing.

Rumors have started to heat up that the Below Deck Med couple has called it quits. They both recently unfollowed each other on social media, a sure sign there is trouble in paradise. Neither Tom nor Malia commented on the split speculation, but she did erase all photos of him from her Instagram account.

Keeping fans guessing

Tom shocked fans by posting several photos of him with Malia in London over the weekend. Based on the pictures, it looks like the two enjoyed their time together.

View this post on Instagram A very brief trip to London with this one X A post shared by Tom Checketts (@tomjchecketts) on Sep 13, 2020 at 9:05am PDT

His caption did nothing to reveal the state of their relationship. Tom merely stated it was a brief trip that he took with “this one,” which is how he referred to the bosun.

Malia, sporting a new blonde hairdo, is even seen air-kissing Tom in one picture. They played tourists visiting Buckingham palace, all while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Tom and Malia even spent some time bowling.

It is unclear if Tom and Malia ever broke or were merely trying to keep their romance out of the spotlight. Social media super sleuths did notice Malia and Tom are following each other again on Instagram. They either had a falling out and reunited, or it was all for show.

The good news is Below Deck Season 5 is getting a reunion. Hopefully, host Andy Cohen will get to the bottom of Tom Checketts and Malia White’s relationship status.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.