What is the hardest Below Deck Med Season 5 moment to watch? Bravo executive weighs in

There have been so many challenging Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 moments to watch. It is hard to decide which one is the toughest.

Bravo executive Josh Brown, who is Vice President of Current Production, recently weighed in on the one that has stuck with him. He is right on the money, too, with his choice.

Fans will certainly agree that although the season has some of the craziest moments in the franchise history, one does stand out above the rest.

Reliving those hard to watch moments

The current season has had viewers yelling at the television screen during almost every episode.

Starting with Lara Flumiani and her inappropriate behavior with Hannah Ferrier. There are at least five moments from those two ladies alone.

Then there is Party Pete Hunziker with his sweety comments and the inappropriate way he talked about women. One conversation made Bugsy Drake feel so uncomfortable she told Malia White how she felt. Captain Sandy Yawn scolded him, and Malia demoted him.

Next up is the Vegas-themed dinner, and Captain Sandy confronting chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran about the food. They had an awkward exchange that ended with chef Kiko telling the captain he would leave once the charter was done.

It was intense, and viewers felt so bad for the loveable chef. Kiko’s good-bye with chief stew Hannah Ferrier was a tear-filled moment too.

All of those moments are nothing compared to watching Captain Sandy not only fire Hannah but then follow her on the dock. The first 15 minutes of that episode was dramatic and so challenging for viewers to watch.

Fans stuck around to watch the entire episode, which was the highest-rated of the show to date.

Bravo executive Josh Brown weighs in

Josh recently revealed to The Daily Dish the most challenging moment of the season for him to watch is Hannah getting fired.

As it turns out, the executive had worked with Hannah for years, and watching her departure go down the way it did is painful for him. Yep, fans are not the only ones who tear up thinking of Captain Sandy firing Hannah.

“When Hannah gets called into Sandy’s office, and Sandy asks her to sit down, and she kinda glances over and sees the photo on Sandy’s phone, and you see a look of worry in Hannah’s eyes, and she tries to gather herself. That affects me every time I see the episode,” Josh shared with the website.

There are still a handful of episodes left in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, so Hannah’s firing could get bumped as the hardest moment to watch.

Do you think Hannah’s firing is the most difficult moment to watch this season?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.