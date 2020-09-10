Below Deck Med: Are Malia White and Tom Checketts still together?

Below Deck Med fans are wondering if Malia White and Tom Checketts are still an item after they discussed spending their lives together on the Bravo show.

Malia made no secret of her feelings for Tom even before he became the chef on The Wellington. She gushed over her boyfriend many times ahead of his visit. The bosun literally jumped into his arms upon his arrival in Spain, before taking him to Captain Sandy Yawn to interview for chef Kiko Loran’s job.

The two got candid on camera at a club in Ibiza about their future. Yes, while Jess More and Rob Westergaard’s romance was falling apart, Tom and Malia were cementing their bond.

Fast forward to a year later, and it appears their once unbreakable bond might have gone up in flames.

Social media clues

In this day in age, social media can give so many clues about the state of a relationship. Superfans recently noticed that Tom and Malia no longer follow each other on social media. Unfollowing another person is a sure sign there is trouble in paradise.

The bosun has wiped her Instagram account clean of the chef. Malia only has one picture of her and Tom on her news feed, but it is from fall 2019.

On the other hand, Tom has a post of him and Malia from July, where he talked about missing her due to coronavirus pandemic separation. The chef included several pictures of them together in his post.

Taking a step back from the spotlight or broken up

Throughout Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, Malia has made several appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She initially gushed over Tom, his chef skills, and their romance.

However, Malia also insists it wasn’t a good decision for her to showcase Tom and their relationship on Below Deck Med. On the after show, she called working with Tom on The Wellington, a “personal nightmare.”

As of now, Malia and Tom are keeping quiet on the state of their romance. They could merely be taking a step back from the spotlight due to all the drama surrounding the hit yachting show. Perhaps they want to keep it private, which could explain unfollowing and removing from social media.

It is also possible that Tom and Malia have broken up. They might have just decided to call it quits but are keeping the news to themselves while the show is airing.

Hopefully, Malia White and Tom Checketts will share if they are still together during the Below Deck Season 5 reunion show. Andy Cohen has to ask the question, right?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.