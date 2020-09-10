Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion is happening: Andy Cohen set to host cast chat

There is going to be a Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 reunion. Andy Cohen is set to host the cast chat that will answer fans’ most burning questions and bring a lot of drama.

One week after the Watch What Happens Live host teased that a reunion was in the works, Bravo has announced the good news.

It was a toss-up as to whether a cast gathering would happen for a couple of reasons. One is because Season 4 did not have a reunion show. Two because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully Bravo, the cast, and producers felt fans deserved a chance to watch The Wellington crew air their thoughts on the current season.

Watch What Happens Live special

The Season 5 reunion of Below Deck Med will occur during special WWHL and will take place virtually.

Although RHONY did a safe in-person reunion, that is not feasible for the hit yachting show’s cast. The cast is spread out all over the world. Due to the travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, it not possible to gather them all in New York City.

Like the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, the cast will virtually answer Andy’s and fans’ questions. The current season has been one of the most dramatic in the show’s history.

Fans are still reeling from the way Hannah Ferrier’s firing went down. The outrage over the season should be addressed at the reunion if Andy asks the hard-hitting questions viewers want to be answered.

Andy has been criticized for the way he handles Below Deck reunions compared to Real Housewives. It is clear to fans he knows very little about the yachting franchise.

Which cast members will attend the reunion?

Since the reunion will be virtual, it is safe to assume most of the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 cast will be on hand.

There are a few up in the air cast members, though. Former second stew Lara Flumiani, who quit after one charter, is unlikely. She isn’t really on fans radar, so her absence would not be a huge deal.

Two cast members fans want to hear from are Hannah Ferrier and former chef Kiko Loran. Those two making an appearance probably won’t happen.

As fans know, Hannah is expecting her first child, a girl, in October. She may be a little too busy to join the conversation.

Kiko has been enjoying life after his firing from the Bravo show. He doesn’t appear to hold any ill-will toward any of the cast, but Kiko might not be willing to revisit the drama.

Last but not least, Peter Hunziker will likely not be at the reunion. Bravo cut ties with him in June and has since edited him out of the show.

More details regarding the Below Deck Season 5 reunion will be revealed soon. There are only a handful of episodes left in the season, which means the cast gathering should happen in about six weeks or less.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.