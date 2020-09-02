Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn doesn’t regret firing Hannah Ferrier, will never work with her again

Captain Sandy Yawn doesn’t regret firing Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean. The captain has also admitted that she will never work with the former chief stew again.

Season 5 of the Bravo yachting show has been full of drama. The crew changes and favoritism has outraged fans, with Captain Sandy enduring a lot of backlash.

She has come under fire for her treatment of Hannah and microimaging chef Kiko Lorran to his breaking point – leading to his departure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Even though Captain Sandy has tried to explain her actions, viewers have considered her and bosun Malia White enemy number one this season. Now, it appears the captain is done defending herself and is speaking her mind, regardless of the implications.

No regrets

After the episode of Hannah being fired aired, she expressed her disappointment in the way her departure went down.

Hannah was the only crew member who had been part of Below Deck Med since day one. She felt her firing was handled poorly by the captain, especially when Captain Sandy followed her onto the dock. Hannah also took issue with the captain’s last words to her, which were full of expletives.

In an interview with E! News, Captain Sandy shared she has no regrets about her final words to Hannah or how she handled Hannah’s departure.

She expressed that the situation was challenging and asked fans to imagine walking in her shows. Once again, the Bravo personality shared that her priority is always the safety of the crew and the charter guests.

Malia and Captain Sandy have both cited maritime law when explaining the actions taken involving Hannah having Valium on The Wellington.

Never again

Captain Sandy will never work with Hannah again after the firing “incident.” It comes down to trust and love for yachting. The captain prefers to work with people that she trusts and who are passionate about their careers.

Thanks to Hannah not telling Captain Sandy about the valium or CBS pen, the captain can’t trust Hannah.

It is not the first time that Captain Sandy has expressed her issue with Hannah was trust and not the drugs. After the supersized episode of Hannah leaving, she revealed that the real problem was a lack of trust and safety.

FYI, the feeling is mutual. Hannah has also declared she will never work with Captain Sandy again. Of course, Hannah has moved on from yachting too, so it is kind of a moot point.

The Wellington crew that Captain Sandy would work with again includes Malia, Bugsy Drake, Robert Westergaard, Jessica More, and Alex Radcliffe. It is no surprise that Kiko and fired deckhand Peter Hunziker failed to make the list. There is no love lost between the captain and those two men from Below Deck Med Season 5.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.