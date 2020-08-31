Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier shares photos from her dream baby shower

Hannah Ferrier has shared photos from her dreamy outdoor baby shower, and the event was every bit as magical as it appeared for the Below Deck Mediterranean alum.

Two weeks after revealing she and boyfriend Josh are expecting a daughter, Hannah’s friends threw her a shower to celebrate her baby girl. It was everything Hannah could have imagined.

Hannah’s over the top baby shower

The soon to be first-time mom gave a shout on Instagram to those who spoiled Hannah and her baby girl at the shower.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My gorgeous girlfriends threw me the most amazing baby shower. I am blown away daily by the people that surround me. Thank you so much to all my gorgeous friends and family who celebrated with me,” she captioned an Instagram post that included several photos.

Hannah’s baby shower took place entirely outside.

The party color scheme was pink, gold, and white, with decor that included extravagant balloon displays and gorgeous floral arrangement.

There was even a vintage style white metal swing as the piece de resistance. In two photos, Hannah looks stunning and at peace on the swing.

Guests feasted on charcuterie boards filled with a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits, and vegetables. There were also pink and white macaroons and a two-tiered cake with pink flowers.

Plus, chocolate cupcakes with the messages “oh baby” and “baby girl” written on them.

Hannah’s fury baby was there too

Not only did Hannah’s friends and family spoil her, but they also gushed over Hannah’s other baby. Her precious dog, Madam Bonnie as she calls her four-legged friend.

Hannah has been showing a lot of love for her fur baby lately. Madam Bonnie is featured in one of the baby shower pictures, where Hannah is cradling the dog’s face and looking lovingly at her.

A week before the baby shower, Hannah shared a photo of her with Madam Bonnie letting fans know the dog was excited to become a big sister.

The fur baby was not excited about a pink bib she was wearing as part of Hannah’s gender reveal.

The Below Deck Med drama of getting fired is behind Hannah Ferrier now. She is solely focused on her two new businesses and growing her family.

Along with the baby shower, Hannah and Josh recently took a babymoon. They embarked on an adult’s only luxury glamping experience.

Hannah also showered her baby daddy with a sweet picnic to show her appreciation for how Josh has been during her pregnancy. The former chief stew has often shared that Josh has been fantastic as they prepare to become parents.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.