Bugsy Drake opens up about Malia White reporting Hannah Ferrier for valium on Below Deck Med

Christine Bugsy Drake is opening up about Malia White reporting Hannah Ferrier for valium on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Season 5 has been one roller coaster of a ride for fans of the Bravo yachting show. It is by far one of the craziest seasons in the franchise.

According to Bugsy, there is oh so much more drama to come in the final few episodes. She warned fans there is still plenty more high-stakes drama ahead for The Wellington crew.

One of the most talked stories is, of course, Hannah’s firing and the part Malia played in getting her ousted. The departure also led to Bugsy becoming chief stew, which some fans think was Malia, Bugsy, and Captain Sandy Yawn’s plan.

Bugsy recently shared her thoughts on Hannah leaving the Bravo show. She even expressed there is no longer bad blood between Bugsy and Hannah.

Now the new chief stew is opening up about her pal Malia and the part Malia played in Hannah getting axed.

Malia has Bugsy’s full support

It is no secret that Malia and Bugsy are best friends. The bosun discussed their friendship in detail after discovering Bugsy was replacing second stew Lara Flumiani, who jumped ship after one charter.

The two women met on Season 2 of Below Deck Mediterranean but didn’t become close until filming ended. So, it should come as no surprise to fans that Bugsy fully supports Malia’s decision to report Hannah to Captain Sandy.

“She knows more about the Maritime laws and the more serious side of yachting. I think she did what she had to do and, you know, I can’t judge her on that,” Bugsy shared with E! News.

Yes, Bugsy is using Maritime law, just like Malia and Captain Sandy have done to justify the actions taken against Hannah for having valium and a CBD pen. Hannah had the meds to help with her anxiety and panic attacks.

Bugsy’s sister is close with Malia too

Bugsy’s sister Stephanie is also a big fan of Malia’s. Stephanie and the bosun have worked together multiple times, including the yacht where Malia met chef boyfriend Tom Checketts.

Bravo recently shared unaired footage of Bugsy and Malia chatting with Stephanie on Facetime. It was a brief exchange that included deckhand Alex Radcliffe, getting in on the chat. Malia spilled to Stephanie the details of Alex and Bugsy’s flirty ways with each other.

Although Bugsy Drake has squashed her previous feud with Hannah Ferrier, it is not enough to spot Bugsy from supporting her pal Malia White amid the fan backlash over Hannah’s valium.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.