Below Deck Med star Lily Davison supports critic calling out her co-stars

Below Deck Med star Lily Davison supported a fan criticizing her co-stars as the on-screen drama heats up.

Lily hasn’t been on Below Deck Med very long but has struggled since her arrival on the Mustique yacht.

Lily quickly bonded with Chef Jack Luby, sending stew Kyle Viljoen into a frenzy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle again played the victim on the show regarding Jack and Lily.

However, Kyle isn’t Lily’s only problem. After she got so drunk on the first crew night out, Captain Sandy Yawn had to get her out of bed, and the rest of the interior team isn’t a fan of her work.

Lily hasn’t said much about her stint on the show, but her recent reaction on social media speaks volumes.

Below Deck Med star Lily Davison supports a critic calling out her co-stars

Tumi Mhlongo, Kyle, and Jessika Asai quickly got fed up with Lily’s work ethic and lack of yachting knowledge. The latter had one troll coming after Lily for even getting hired on the yacht with her green experience, suggesting Lily should work at McDonald’s.

The tweet caught the eye of a Lily fan, who rushed to her defense and threw the rest of the interior team and Captain Sandy under the bus.

“Shut up! At least @lilyofthegalley is trying. She keeps asking for help but the other interior b***hes don’t want to help. All they want to do is complain about each other. And @CaptSandyYawn only cares about the deck team. #BelowDeckMed,” read the tweet.

Lily saw the reply and had a response to both tweets.

“Love you guys,” was all she wrote.

Lily responds to her fans. Pic credit: @LorieShewbridge/Twitter

While Lily didn’t go after her coworkers, she was certainly not rushing to defend Jessika, Tumi, and Kyle.

Speaking of Kyle, Lily also reacted to a Twitter user calling him out over his actions toward her on the first crew night out.

Lily Davison reacts to Below Deck Med fan taking aim at Kyle Viljoen

One Twitter user shared the video of Kyle going off on Lily because she was friendly with Jack during her first crew night out. Below Deck Med fans have reverted to calling him “Vile Kyle” because of his behavior, and that sentiment was echoed in the tweet.

Kyle will 4eva show us how vile he is. He can’t help himself….he’s the real shite! #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/A97JdQAA3G — SoFLaITaLGaL🏝🦩 (@SoFLaITaLGaL1) November 28, 2023

Lily popped up in the comments section to explain her story. It should surprise no one that she had no idea what was happening.

“I legit had zero clue what was going on, hence I asked so openly and when it kicked off kept saying wait what happened in their 😅,” the new stew stated.

Lily comments to a fan. Pic credit: @SoFLaITaLGaL1/Twitter

Season 8 of Below Deck Med is coming to an end soon, and one thing is crystal clear. Lily Davison isn’t having the best experience.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.