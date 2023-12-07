Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen has put a troll on blast after the hater sent him a death threat.

There’s no question that Kyle has brought a lot of backlash upon himself during his time on the hit-yachting show.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med has shown Kyle stirring the pot and playing the victim all season.

Kyle went all in on Natalya Scudder, leading to her exiting the yacht after their heated fight.

Below Deck Med fans have called out Kyle as vile throughout the season.

It turns out that some of the trolls are taking things way too far, so Kyle puts them on notice.

Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen puts troll on blast after death threat

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kyle shared a DM he received from a hater who can’t wait for Kyle to die. Yes, the troll took it to that level, and Kyle revealed it all.

“You are so f***ing disgusting, I literally can’t wait for something bad to happen to you or you drop f***ing dead! It will be the most gratifying day to everybody’s life!” read part of the message that also had the troll calling Kyle fat and a homophobic slur.

Kyle not only tagged the hater but issued his response to blast the troll.

“You are a deplorable human being. My days of wishing such repulsive behavior are far gone. I want people to know that message sent like this all the time, to people around the world, many children, teens and lovers, protect your loved ones and check in on your community,” Kyle shot back, revealing the homophobic slur no longer hurts him.

Below Deck Med’s Kyle Viljoen revealed a death threat via Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

Kyle Viljoen has a message for Below Deck Med haters

Along with his Instagram Story, Kyle shared an IG post of him doing a photoshoot, and in true Kyle fashion, he had a message for the haters.

“You all think you got me figured out? I don’t even recognize myself right now, but I know it’s CORRECT⚜️” he wrote.

Kyle may be focused on his new self off-screen, but on-screen, the old Kyle keeps causing chaos.

In the mid-season trailer, Kyle turns his wrath on Chef Jack Luby now that Natalya has left the crew. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle also plays the victim in the latest Below Deck Med spoilers.

