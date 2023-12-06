Below Deck Med spoilers: Captain Sandy loses it, Kyle plays the victim, frustrated Luka, and a drunk guest

There are only a handful of episodes remaining in Below Deck Med Season 8, with the drama causing the crew to reach a breaking point.

Captain Sandy Yawn is also fed up with her crew, especially Bosun Luka Brunton and Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo.

The most recent episode ended as the lack of communication wreaked havoc on the charter guest’s dinner.

Bravo has given Below Deck Med fans a sneak peek at the next episode, which picks up where things left off with Captain Sandy losing it.

Captain Sandy wakes up lead deckhand Lara Du Preez from her break to help with the dinner service as Luka returns to the yacht.

Things go from bad to worse when Luka and Lara get upset that Tumi didn’t have her own team help but relied on the deck team.

Communication causes chaos on Below Deck Med

After Captain Sandy gives Luka an earful, he wakes up Max Salvador to help with dinner service. In his confessional, Luka goes off that Tumi has four stews working questioning why the deck team is needed.

The answer to that is, of course, that Tumi needs Jessika Asai to help Lily Davison in cabins instead of being on service. Speaking of Lily and Jessika, they take forever to get the cabins done.

Jessika does her best to keep it light, but she’s very frustrated with the newbie because she can’t be there to help Tumi and Kyle Viljoen run plates.

Lara makes it crystal clear she’s pissed that she got woken up to do an interior job. After all, she already adjusted her schedule to help Kyle on his late nights.

Luka and Lara vent their frustration about the interior dynamic on each other.

Kyle plays the victim, and charter guest Amish is out of control

In the crew mess, Jessika hugs Kyle while she complains about Lily. This sets him off into victim mode about how he’s struggling because of how chef Jack Luby and Lily feel about him.

Later, Kyle does his best to ignore Lily, barely speaking to her as she tries to strike up a conversation. Captain Sandy also learns from Luka that Lily and Jessika were not around to help with dinner nor did Tumi even call them for assistance.

Tumi is forced to deal with drunk charter guest Amish, who basically makes fun of her name. Even the rest of his group gets annoyed with Amish and leaves him to go to bed.

This leads to drunk Amish wandering around the yacht and ending up in the crew area. The footage ends with Jack getting up to deal with Amish.

It’s pretty clear this charter is headed for disaster and that the interior team can’t get it together.

Be sure to tune into Below Deck Med Season 8 to see how things with Amish play out and what Tumi does about Lily. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the mid-season trailer hints at even more chaos with the green stew.

The end is near with Below Deck Med Season 8. Are you ready for the season to end, or are you enjoying it?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.