Below Deck Med fans sound off on ‘Vile Kyle’ after Captain Sandy Yawn didn’t fire Kyle Viljoen

Below Deck Med fans are going off about Kyle Viljoen after Captain Sandy Yawn gave him another chance on the show.

The aftermath of Natalya Scudder leaving kicked off the new episode.

Although Kyle was upset he got scolded by Captain Sandy, he did promise to change, which didn’t last long at all.

First was the tension between Kyle and chef Jack Luby that escalated on the crew night out.

Then there was Kyle talking smack and being condescending to new stew Lily Davison, who literally joined the crew hours before the charter.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Twitter was on fire as Below Deck Med played out, taking aim at Kyle for his horrible behavior.

Below Deck Med fans sound off on ‘Vile Kyle’ after Captain Sandy didn’t fire Kyle Viljoen

Move over Kyle Richards because #VileKyle was trending on Twitter, and this time, the haters weren’t talking about you. Instead, the tweets were aimed at Below Deck Med’s Kyle.

One Twitter user shared a couple of opinions using the hashtag, talking about how Kyle needs to go and how he makes himself look good by ripping others apart. The same user also called him out for the way he treated Lily.

Pic credit: @LorieShewbridge/Twitter

“Wow, not much overcompensating for your vile actions. And that “chief” stew can get in the sea as well. #VileKyle #BelowDeckMediterranean,” read a tweet.

Another user wants Chef Jack to keep icing out Kyle because it drives the stew crazy.

Pic credit: @TheCraigles60/@Lbahan66/Twitter

A different tweet pointed out that Kyle just can’t help but be a vile person and will never learn.

The fact that Kyle will never learn was echoed more than once on Twitter.

Kyle will 4eva show us how vile he is. He can’t help himself….he’s the real shite! #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/A97JdQAA3G — SoFLaITaLGaL🏝🦩 (@SoFLaITaLGaL1) November 28, 2023

“Kyle is absolutely vile and should be fired. I gotta say though, Tumi is supposed to be “in charge” therefore it is ultimately her fault for these issues. She allowed Kyle to influence her views on Nat even before she got on board. She needs to be fired too. #BelowDeckMed,” said a tweet.

Kyle is absolutely vile and should be fired. I gotta say though, Tumi is supposed to be "in charge" therefore it is ultimately her fault for these issues. She allowed Kyle to influence her views on Nat even before she got on board. She needs to be fired too. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/qMj2CeWnbK — TamEstate (@TamEstate101) November 28, 2023

Twitter wasn’t just calling Kyle vile. The social media platform was also talking about Jack summing up Kyle with one witty remark.

Below Deck Med fans give Jack Luby props for Kyle Viljoen diss

“Is Kyle really gonna say chef is the one dividing the team & that its chef who is being combative?! He’s truly delusional!😂😂😂,” read a tweet.

Is Kyle really gonna say chef is the one dividing the team & that its chef who is being combative?! He's truly delusional!😂😂😂 #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/8fiBzJI1aT — Chris Tina (@LisasTurtle) November 28, 2023

One Twitter user gave props to Jack’s words about Kyle while also telling the stew to go home.

There was also a tweet that simply said Jack knew exactly what was up with Kyle.

“Looks like #BelowDeckMed fans agree with Chef Jack when it comes to Kyle… 🫣,” said a different tweet.

Looks like #BelowDeckMed fans agree with Chef Jack when it comes to Kyle… 🫣pic.twitter.com/IYeM56UHAj — Champagne and Shade (@ChampagneShade) November 28, 2023

The episode ended on another cliffhanger, with Kyle and Jack engaging in a heated exchange. That is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming up on the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Below Deck Med mid-season trailer teases more interior chaos, including Tumi Mhlongo finally scolding Kyle for overstepping.

Kyle Viljoen has been blasted by Below Deck Med fans again. However, amid all this drama, Kyle has opened up about his incredibly challenging season, and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.