Below Deck Med spoilers: Tumi and Lara are angry at department communication

Below Deck Med spoilers tease that tension between the interior crew and deck team is mounting.

Season 8 has seen so much drama with the interior crew – especially between Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen.

Even though Natalya has excited the Mustique yacht, Kyle continues to stir the pot.

However, the latest sneak peek reveals that a storm’s brewing – and the deck team is involved this time.

So far this season, the deck crew has been relatively chill, except when Max Salvador first arrived.

Luka Brunton, Lara Du Preez, Max, and Haleigh Gorman have often helped out when the interior needed, but that might end soon.

Tumi Mhlongo and Lara Du Preez are angry at the departments’ communication

In the latest preview video dropped by Bravo, Kyle answers Tumi’s phone, learning that the mentalist needs to be picked up at the dock. Yes, the new guests requested a mentalist for their after-dinner entertainment.

Kyle relays the information to Tumi, who makes a beeline to find Luka. Tumi tells Luka he needs to pick up the mentalist, but there’s a problem – Lara and Luka have just brought the tender in for the night.

Tumi isn’t happy to learn it will be 20 minutes before the tender can even head to the dock to pick up the mentalist. In her confessional, she complains that Luka should have checked to ensure she didn’t need anything picked up before putting the tender away.

Tumi admits the communication could have been better on both ends, though. A flip of the scene has Lara arriving to have Luka tell her to put the tender back in the water.

When Lara learns the tender has to be relaunched, she gets upset, questioning why Tumi didn’t say anything before. In her confessional, Lara goes off at Luka and Tumi not communicating with each other.

More Below Deck Med news

Below Deck Med Season 8 is winding down with only six episodes left to hit Bravo airwaves.

The drama won’t be subsiding at all. As Monsters and Critics reported, the mid-season trailer features boatman chaos, Kyle being a problem, and Natalya making a surprise return for Luka.

Hot on the heels of their falling out on the show, Natalya and Kyle gave an update on their friendship. Natalya also revealed where she stands with her boyfriend AJ, who made things difficult for her during filming.

The communication is breaking down on Below Deck Med. Be sure to tune in to find out how bad things get between the interior team and the deck team.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.