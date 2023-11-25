When is the Below Deck Med Season 8 finale? That’s a question fans are asking as the drama of the season has become a lot for viewers to watch weekly.

The fight between Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder, leading to her exit, took the crew drama to a whole new level.

Below Deck Med fans have been expressing all season long that the show and crew are toxic.

Although the toxicity might change now that Natalya’s gone, that’s unlikely, considering Kyle recently shared he causes more problems on the hit yachting show and asked for kindness.

It certainly seems like Captain Sandy Yawn and crew have been airing for several months, but in reality, the show just hit the halfway point.

So, that being said, the Below Deck Med Season 8 finale is still a couple of months away.

When is the Below Deck Med Season 8 finale?

The next episode of Below Deck Med is Season 8 Episode 10, so there are at least seven or eight episodes left to hit Bravo airwaves.

However, because of the Christmas holiday, there will be at least one Monday without a new Below Deck. Perhaps two if Bravo decides not to air a new episode on New Year’s Day.

With the holiday break, the finale of Below Deck Med Season 8 will be on Monday, January 22, or Monday, January 29. The finale date depends on whether the season has 16 or 17 episodes before the reunion.

Speaking of the reunion, Below Deck Down Under didn’t have one, and neither did Below Deck Season 10. Hopefully, Below Deck Med Season 8 will have a reunion because there’s a lot to unpack.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, so Below Deck Med will wrap up before that, even if the reunion airs right before the OG show kicks off.

What can fans expect from the rest of Below Deck Med Season 8?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a Below Deck Med sneak peek reveals the aftermath of Captain Sandy calling Kyle to the bridge and yelling at him.

Max Salvador’s future on the show remains up in the air as he’s revealed the next charter will be his last.

The crew dynamic will shift without Natalya, especially when a new stew joins the Mustique yacht. Meanwhile, things heat up between Luka Brunton and Jessika Asai, but their friends-with-benefits situation creates some tension and craziness with the crew.

All of this, plus Captain Sandy loses her s**t on a charter guest like never before in Below Deck Med history.

Are you ready for the end of Below Deck Med, or are you enjoying the season?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.