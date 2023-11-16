Below Deck Med spoilers: Luka’s shocked after one crew member announces they are leaving

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal that one crew member has had enough and is ready to leave the Mustique yacht.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med has been bringing the drama from the first episode.

The crew craziness seems to ramp up each episode, with various crew members at each other’s throats.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Med fans have blamed the toxic season on Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder.

The most recent episode ended with Natalya and Kyle getting into a heated fight after Kyle blasted Max Salvador for saying he’s part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Bravo has dropped a new preview revealing that the fight may lead to an exit.

Below Deck Med’s Luka Brunton shocked after one crew member announces they are leaving

In the footage, bosun Luka Brunton and Max are cleaning the deck while discussing the previous night’s events. Luka tells Max he’s glad the deckhand feels better.

Then Max drops a bombshell on Luka that he plans to leave the crew by using his analogy that yachting is like a casino where you get your money, and then you get out.

“Now I just want to cash out. I don’t think I’m gonna finish the season with you guys,” Max shares.

Before a very shocked Luka can reply, Max reassures his boss that he isn’t leaving the crew high and dry. Max fully intends to do the next charter before biding the crew adieu.

Luka Brunton tries to convince Max Salvador to stay on Below Deck Med

The bosun tries to persuade Max to stay, insisting there are only four charters left in the season, so it’s almost over. Luka’s words don’t seem to impact Max, as his mind seems made up.

“Maybe after this charter, you’ll change your mind. We’ll see,” Luka expresses to Max.

In a confessional, Luka reveals he isn’t happy with the news. The deck team has finally found its rhythm after losing Ruan Irving and adjusting to Max.

The footage ends there, leaving Below Deck Med fans waiting to see what happens with the deckhand.

Since the charter hasn’t begun in the preview, viewers must wait two episodes to see if Max follows through with his exit plan.

Could Kyle be going in on him, and watching the fight in the crew mess made Max realize he’s made enough money and it’s time to go? Tune into Below Deck Med to find out.

To watch the full preview with Max and Luka, click here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.