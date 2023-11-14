Below Deck Med’s Luka Brunton updates on Jaimee Neale relationship and Culver Bradbury friendship

Below Deck Med star Luka Brunton was introduced to fans during Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, where he caused a little bit of trouble.

Luka was brought in as a lead deckhand to replace Adam Korda, who was fired for an anchor indecent.

It didn’t take long for him to catch everyone’s eye, including stew Jaimee Neale, even though she was going steady with Culver Bradbury.

The season ended with Luka kissing Jaimee on the last crew night out.

Although Jaimee still left the Northern Sun with Culver, things were strained, as was his friendship with Luka.

There wasn’t a Below Deck Down Under Season 1 reunion, but Lukas has shed light on where he stands with his former crew members today.

Last night, Luka was a guest on Watch What Happens Live along with his Below Deck Med costar Lara Du Preez to dish about Season 8 of the show.

However, while they were answering various questions, a virtual fan wanted to know if he still talked to Jaimee and if he was still friends with Culver.

“What a question. No, I haven’t really talked to her since a while,” Luka stated. “We spoke a little bit after the show but nothing recently, and I actually spoke to Culver maybe like a month ago. Just a little catch-up. I don’t know if there’s any beef between us anymore, but yeah, a little bit unfortunate what happened, but yeah.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jaimee and Culver have both moved on and Luka may or may not be in a relationship. Luka kept quiet on that topic, likely because his boatmance with Jessika Asai has just started playing out on the show.

Luka Brunton reunites with Below Deck Down Under costars

Last weekend, Luka was one of many Below Deck stars that ascended on Las Vegas for BravoCon. The three-day fan event let him reunite with two of his favorite Below Deck Down Under costars.

The hunky bosun got to hang with Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott.

Luka used Instagram to highlight his first time at BravoCon, including pictures of him on the Below Deck panel with his Below Deck Med colleague Kyle Vilojen.

There was even a video of Luka being gushed over by the audience and a shot of him posing with Kate Chastain.

“BRAVOCON!!! Massive thank you to everyone I got to meet over this weekend, what an amazing experience. Btw check out how excited me and @aesha_jean are to be in Vegas that was the vibe all weekend ! #bravocon2023 #bravotv #bravo #belowdeck,” Luka captioned the IG post.

On WWHL, Luka revealed that Andy Cohen was his favorite person he met at the annual fan event.

Luka Brunton remains on good terms with his Below Deck Down Under crew members. Honestly, though, could anyone not like Luka? He’s so nice and sweet.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo.