Below Deck Med fans are over all the Season 8 drama, especially the chaos that Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen are bringing to the yacht.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride of a season that has seen both Natalya and Kyle stirring the pot during their second time on the show.

However, the most recent episode has pushed Below Deck Med viewers over the edge.

Kyle and Natalya each tried to convince Jessika Asai the other one was causing problems for the interior crew.

Not only that, but they went at it in the crew mess after a night out, with a drunken Kyle going off.

Now, Below Deck Med fans are going off about the two making Season 8 hard to watch.

Below Deck Med fans sound off on ‘drama queens’ Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder

After the recent episode, X (formerly Twitter) was on fire with opinions coming for Natalya and Kyle.

“Natalya and Kyle are drama queens. But Natalya has been so disrespectful to Tumi all season that I’m on Kyle’s side tonight.” read a tweet.

Natalya and Kyle are drama queens. But Natalya has been so disrespectful to Tumi all season that I'm on Kyle's side tonight. #BelowDeckMed #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/3AzvCQdfOZ — Gizelle's Stylist (@GizelleStylist) November 14, 2023

Another user shared that Kyle and Natalya each stir the pot and are not good for a cohesive work environment.

so Kyle came on and stirred between Natalya and Tumi & now Natalya is stirring between Kyle and Jess and preying on Jess’ paranoia.



They are both as bad as eachother and are terrible for a cohesive work environment.#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/0yDiUqyGoq — alex mccord’s hives 🌸 (@holly4brav0) November 14, 2023

A different user can’t decide who is worse between the two stews.

I don't know who's the worst between Kyle and Natalya #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/74kpjam99H — Les Real Housewives (@LesRealHW) November 14, 2023

“How is Jessika not realizing that Kyle & Natalya are manipulating the conversation to make tense situations???” said a tweet.

How is Jessika not realizing that Kyle & Natalya are manipulating the conversation to make tense situations??? #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/QAJ1yyk3HC — Anna Sanchez (@nannasbananas) November 12, 2023

There was one that suggested it’s time for them to be done with Below Deck Med.

Welp Kyle officially gaslighting Jessika! And Natalya just standing by saying NOTHING! Perhaps Kyle and Natalya just need to go. DONE #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/eFFqKiKrXx — Anna Sanchez (@nannasbananas) November 12, 2023

One tweet even lumped Captain Sandy Yawn in with Natalya and Kyle, making it clear they are all toxic people.

I don’t think I’ve seen as many toxic people in one show, as I have watching this season of #BelowDeckMed



Sandy

Kyle

Natalya



The mind games going on just between these three. pic.twitter.com/5XWWH5CnB5 — Mention it All (@TweetsbyBravo) November 8, 2023

“Kate Chastain would never put up with this foolishness.” wrote a Twitter user.

Kate Chastain would never put up with this foolishness. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/AGIrxlJLfM — Great Lakes Ame (@JuneJuneAme) November 14, 2023

More Below Deck Med fans are over Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen

Many of the tweets were taking aim at Kyle or Natalya separating as opposed to lumping them together.

“This is what a grown adult throwing a temper tantrum looks like,” read a tweet with a picture of Kyle on the floor crying from when he had his meltdown on the episode.

This is what a grown adult throwing a temper tantrum looks like #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/GB4of87Ob0 — NothingButtheTruth (@life_truthof) November 14, 2023

A different tweet targeted Natalya for being miserable while also getting a pass from some Below Deck Med fans.

I just watched #BelowDeckMed There are 100s of posts about Kyle, and I agree with all of them. But how'd this one get a pass? She's so miserable. She couldn't believe that her take down of Tumi blew up in her face and stormed away. Why? People were happy. pic.twitter.com/bSppFGwt6t — RealTea4Me (@_JustKrista50) November 14, 2023

Despite Below Deck Med fans being over Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder, the drama between these two is far from over.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Natalya called him out at BravoCon, which had Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher defending him.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med has just reached the halfway point, so fans shouldn’t expect the toxicity to change. Unless, of course, Natalya or Kyle happens to leave.

Keep watching to find out if that happens or if it’s more of the same for the rest of the season.

Are you Team Kyle, Team Nat, or Team neither?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.