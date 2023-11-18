Below Deck Med spoilers: Kyle rages at Natalya and Luka puts the moves on Jessika

Below Deck Med spoilers tease the fall out of Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder’s crew mess late-night fight.

The most recent episode of the hit Bravo show ended with Kyle losing it on Natalya for butting into his conversation with Max Salvador.

A sneak peek from Bravo reveals the next episode picks up during the heated argument.

The rest of the crew watches in horror as Kyle gets out of control, pushing Natalya’s buttons.

Never one to shut up, Kyle, in a drunken fury, unleashes his anger and frustration on his colleague.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Natalya gives as good as she gets as it seems this fight won’t end well for the Mustique crew.

Kyle Viljoen rages at Natalya Scudder on Below Deck Med

Anyone who tries to defuse the situation gets shut down by Kyle. The more Natalya speaks – the more Kyle becomes unglued and goes for the jugular.

Chef Jack Luby attempts to defend Natalya, but his words get lost amid all the chaos. Tumi Mhlongo pleads with Kyle to stop before the chief stew declares she’s separating the two of them.

Even after Natalya leaves to gather her things and head to the master cabin, Kyle’s being petty and vindictive. In their separate confessionals, Natalya and Kyle go off on each other.

Deckhand Lara Du Preez hangs with Natalya to ensure she’s okay after the incident. Later, Tumi comes in to check on the stew, too. However, Tumi also feels like Natalya shouldn’t have butted into Kyle and Max’s fight.

Kyle stomps out of the crew mess to wander around the boat to cool off. Unfortunately, he runs into Max, which, at first, only riles him up again. They eventually squash the beef simply because Max doesn’t want any drama.

Below Deck Med star Luka Brunton puts the moves on Jessika Asai

Once the Natalya and Kyle chaos subsides, Luka Brunton follows Jessika Asai back to her cabin. They cuddled during the fight, and Luka was ready for more snuggles.

It’s not lost on Jessika that Luka was flirting with and trying to get with Natalya on the last crew night out. Jessika brings that up, only to have Luka explain Natalya’s too much drama for him.

Their little snuggle session ends when Tumi returns to the cabin, and Luka ultimately leaves to return to his bed. The next day, the crew is hung over as they prepare for the crew day off, which should be very interesting.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, another spoiler revealed one crew member has had enough and is ready to exit after the next exit.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.