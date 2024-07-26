Below Deck Med spoilers: Aesha gets exciting news, Captain Sandy tells off Iain, and Bri’s burn book confession

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal that as Season 9 hits the halfway point, things are taking a turn on the Mustique yacht.

There’s more deck team drama ahead as Iain Maclean and his bosun skills continue to be questioned.

Captain Sandy has her hands full with the crew, especially Iain, Elena “Ellie” Dubaich, and Bri Muller.

However, that doesn’t stop her from revealing to Aesha Scott that she plans to propose when her then-girlfriend Leah Shafer comes to visit.

Aesha can’t contain her excitement at the news as Captain Sandy asks the chief stew to help her plan the romantic moment.

While that’s a pleasant change from the chaos, it’s back to business as usual soon enough, with Below Deck Med fans in for one wild ride.

Bosun Iain Maclean in the hot seat on Below Deck Med

The deck team prepares to return to the marina to drop off the guests. However, things don’t go smoothly when Iain isn’t paying attention and shares misinformation.

Iain gets called out by Gael Cameron, which Captain Sandy hears, and she loses it on him. The incorrect information was preventing the Mustique yacht from leaving on time.

Captain Sandy reprimands Iain for not looking before he talks, which everyone, crew and guests, can hear. Via his confessional, Iain explains what happened from his perspective.

Later, the bosun takes things too far when he refuses to do anything unless Captain Sandy says so to get back on her good side. Unfortunately, he only makes things worse and aggravates Gael, who’s trying to get the job done.

Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott confronts Bri Muller over laundry book

The laundry book, aka burn book, has become a hot topic on Below Deck Med. After reading what Bri had in the log, she point-blank asks if it’s a list of things Ellie did wrong.

Bri admits she thought Ellie was taking stuff to get back at or make her look bad. When Aesha questions why, Bri explains she was in her head.

Aesha, of course, makes a couple of jokes because that’s her thing, but she does let Bri know things have to get better or else. The interior situation is not cool and Aesha can’t have it any longer.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, that doesn’t seem to happen because Captain Sandy gets involved, which might lead to the first crew firing on Below Deck Med Season 9.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.