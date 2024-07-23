Below Deck Med has literally been teasing someone getting fired since Season 9 premiered.

The question once again has fans talking, thanks to the most recent episode of the hit yachting show.

Several crew mishaps, complaints and drama are making life on the Mustique yacht uncomfortable for the crew.

We are near the halfway point of Season 9, which means it’s time for people to shape up, or they will be shipped out.

Thanks to the next preview for Below Deck Med Season 9 Episode 9, fans are certain at least one, if not two, people will get fired.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Both Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich are definitely on the chopping block, but are they the crew members in trouble?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Who gets fired on Below Deck Med?

In the preview footage Below Deck Med viewers see Captain Sandy Yawn having no patience for Ellie and Bri.

Chef Stew Aesha Scott has reached her breaking point with the two stews, and everyone knows Captain Sandy has Aesha’s back.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a new face is in the mix when the crew helps Captain Sandy propose to her now wife Leah Shafer. Considering Gael Cameron is in the picture of the crew watching the moment, all signs point to Bri or Ellie getting fired or leaving on their own accord.

Honestly, there’s just no way that Ellie and Bri will last the season together, especially the more Joe Bradley flirts with both of them.

Bosun Iain Maclean has definitely earned his fair share of criticism this year. However, this far into the season, unless he makes a major mistake, we doubt he gets fired.

After all, he was in the photo from Captain Sandy’s proposal. Based on her saying when Leah was coming for a visit, it seems like the proposal happens at the end of the season. That means Iain won’t get fired.

Who do Below Deck Med fans think gets fired on Season 9?

Over on a Reddit thread discussing the most recent episode of Below Deck Med, one fan wanted to know everyone’s thoughts on whether Bri or Ellie gets fired while mentioning the new blonde stew.

“I hope both honestly at this point but that probably won’t happen. If not, I would like a 4th stew. I’m ready for some new cast members,” read one comment.

Another agreed that neither of them should probably get fired, but instead, a fourth stew finally joins the crew, and Ellie gets demoted to the third stew.

Pic credit: u/teanailpolish/Reddit

Make sure to keep watching to find out if anyone gets fired this season on Below Deck Med, as Season 9 enters the back half of the season.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.