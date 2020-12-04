Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier calls Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove ‘best chef in franchise history’

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier called Below Deck’s new chef, Rachel Hargrove the “best chef in franchise history,” and fans agree with her.

Rachel has quickly become a fan favorite on Below Deck Season 8 thanks to her culinary skills and humor. Plus, the chef has been friends with former chief stew Kate Chastain for years, which ups her credibility.

Captain Lee Rosbach also has nothing but great things to say about Rachel. She dealt with over the top breakfast requests on the first charter and accusations the crab she served on the third charter was imitation. The captain has high hopes for Rachel this season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another person who has nothing but positive things to say about Rachel is Hannah, who, as fans know, did not have the greatest luck with chefs during her time on Below Deck Med.

What did Hannah say about Rachel?

It turns out Hannah is still invested in the Below Deck franchise. She didn’t let Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White’s dirty deeds on Below Deck Mediterranean taint her from the series.

Hannah let fans know she is watching the current Below Deck season when responding to a tweet expressing love for Rachel.

“What I would have given to work with Rachel. Seriously – I put in 4 seasons and get a chef that microwaves steaks, and Francesca is a newbie and gets the best chef in the history of the Below Deck franchise…?! Doesn’t seem fair,” Hannah tweeted.

Read More Eddie Lucas reveals why he returned to Below Deck

No, she did not shade her pal chef Kiko Lorran. Hannah has nothing but love for him.

Rachel got wind of Hannah’s words and replied, “it would have been great to work with you too.” The chef also congratulated Hannah on the birth of her daughter Ava.

Thank you!!! It would have been great to work with you as well… Congratulations on your new family. — Chef Rachel Hargrove (@HargroveRachel) December 1, 2020

Rachel’s humor doesn’t offend Hannah

Viewers watched as Rachel displayed her colorful sense of humor to describe the food dishes to Francesca Rubi. The chief stew did not appreciate Rachel’s wit and described her humor as “R-rated.”

Hannah wasted no time letting Rachel know she would have had no problem with Rachel’s humor.

“Pleasure!! I would have LOVED your R rated humour – and probably matched it [Winking face with tongue] All the best for the rest of the season!” Hannah wrote.

Pleasure!! I would have LOVED your R rated humour – and probably matched it 😜 All the best for the rest of the season! — Hannah Ferrier – New Online Yachting Course (@hannahferrier_) December 1, 2020

Fans can’t help but agree with Hannah Ferrier about Rachel Hargrove being the best Below Deck franchise chef. The comments section of the tweet exchange was flooded with fans praising Rachel.

The tweet also got social media dishing the most talked-about chef fails that have taken place on Below Deck and Below Deck Med. Yes, Mila Kolomeitseva and Kiko’s nachos both made the list.

Will Rachel continue to kill it on Below Deck, or will she have an epic chef meltdown?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.