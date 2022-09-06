Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn weighs in on Kyle Viljoen’s kiss with charter guest Frank Fay

Captain Sandy has thoughts on Kyle’s kiss with Frank on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has weighed in on Kyle Viljoen’s kiss with charter guest Frank Fay.

There’s no question that Captain Sandy is a stickler for the rules. Anyone who watched Below Deck Med knows she has no tolerance for crew breaking the rules.

However, in the most recent episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Kyle flirted excessively with Frank, especially when the pajama party was in full swing.

Kyle spent a good amount of time chatting up Frank when he was supposed to be working.

While nothing happened when Frank and his group were on the yacht, Kyle did kiss Frank when they all met for a crew night out.

So, what does Captain Sandy think about Kyle’s actions? Let’s find out.

Captain Sandy Yawn weighs in on Kyle Viljoen’s kiss with charter guest Frank Fay

Speaking with Us Weekly ahead of Below Deck Med Season 7, Captain Sandy weighed in on the kiss between Kyle and Frank. It was featured in the trailer, so she wasn’t giving away any spoilers.

The captain concluded that what happens between a crew member and guest outside the charter is their own business.

“What they do once they are off the vessel in their personal lives is their personal decision. So, if they want to hook up with clients after they’re signed off the vessel, go for it,” she expressed.

Captain Sandy’s all for people finding love and hopes everyone she knows finds it. She did with her girlfriend of four years, Leah Shafer.

As for Frank and Kyle, they did find love but not with each other. They do remain good friends after discovering their connection on Below Deck Mediterranean.

What makes Kyle and Hannah Ferrier’s Below Deck Med charter guest flirtation different?

On Season 2 of Below Deck Med, then chief stew Hannah Ferrier had chemistry with charter guest Jason Ziegler. They even shared a quick smooch during the charter, which is totally against the rules.

Hannah did cross a line, which as fans know, stirred up a slew of crew drama.

Even though Kyle was sitting by Frank, touching him playfully, they did not kiss on charter. That being said, if Captain Sandy had seen how Kyle was acting at the pajama party, she would have said something.

At the tip meeting, the captain didn’t mention Kyle specifically but was looking at him as she discussed mingling with guests and being professional.

This hot topic will certainly be addressed more at the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion show in a couple of months.

What did you think of Captain Sandy’s reaction and Kyle’s flirting with Frank?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.